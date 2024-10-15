ITBP MO Recruitment 2024: Official notification out for 345 posts, check details here

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has released an official notification for 345 Medical Officer Posts. The recruitment drive aims to fill 345 vacancies of Medical Officers (MO) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment drive online through the ITBP recruitment portal – recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

The application process for the CAPF Medical Officer Selection Board- 2024 will commence on 16th October and conclude on 14th November 2024. Candidates are advised to submit their applications before the deadline, as late submissions will not be accepted. The exam date will be announced later.

More Details:

Important Dates:

Registration start date: 16 October 2024

Registration end date: 14 November 2024

Last Date for Fee Payment: 14 November 2024

Exam Date: As per schedule

Result: Notified Soon

Vacancies:

Super Specialist Medical Officer Deputy Commandant: 176

Medical Officer Assistant Commandant: 164

Super Specialist Medical Officer Second in Command: 05

Educational Qualification:

As per ITBP recruitment rules for Medical Officer Posts, candidates must have an MBBS degree from a recognized University with 3 years of Experience.

Age Limit:

Minimum Age Limit: 18 Years

Maximum Age Limit: As per ITBP Rules

Age Relaxation as per ITBP MO Recruitment 2024 Rules

Application Fee:

The application fee for General, EWS, and OBC candidates is Rs 400, while candidates belonging to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, and female categories are exempted from paying any fee.

How to apply for ITBP MO Recruitment 2024

Visit the official website of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) itbpolice.nic.in Apply online through the ITBP recruitment portal – recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in Register yourself after clicking on the link Fill in all the necessary information Scan and upload the required documents and pay the application fee. Submit the application Download a copy and keep a printout for future needs.

Candidates can get more information about the recruitment drive at the official website.