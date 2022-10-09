ITBP head constable recruitment 2022: Check eligibility, pay levels, and how to apply here

ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2022: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Force, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released a new notification for recruitment to Head Constable posts.

Male and female eligible candidates deemed to having fulfilled essential eligibility for the post of Head Constable (Education & Stress Counsellor) can apply via online mode as per instructions by visiting the official website of ITBP— recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The application process will begin from October 13, 2022.

A total of 23 vacancies will be filled with this recruitment drive. Check more details below:

Important Dates

Commencement of online application process: October 13, 2022

Last date of submitting online application: November 11,2022

ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Total: 23 posts

Male: 20 posts

Female: 03 posts

Employment nature: Initially Temporary, likely to be permanent in the Pay Scale Level 4.

Pay Scale:

Level 4 in the Pay Matrix Rs 25000 to Rs 81000 {as per 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC)}

ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

A Bachelor’s Degree with psychology as a subject obtained from any duly recognized university or equivalent Or a Bachelor’s Degree with Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.)/Bachelor of Teaching (BoT) from any duly recognized University Or equivalent thereof.

Age Limit

The candidates age should be between 20 to 25 years. Upper age relaxable for reserved community candidates.

ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Selection Methodology

The Directorate General, Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force will conduct Selection to the Head Constable (Education & Stress Counsellor) Post through 07 Stages detailed here under:

i) Height Bar; ii) Physical Efficiency/Endurance Test (PET); iii) Document Verification (DV), iv) Physical Standards Test Measurement (PSTM); v) OMR Answer Sheet Based or Computer-Based Written Test vi) Detailed Medical Examination (DME) vii) Review Medical Examination (RME) (If Any Required)

Physical Standard Measurement (PSM):

Male Gender: For all Except the Categories

Height: 170 Cms: The Candidates falling in the Categories; viz., Garhwali, Kumaoni, Gorkha, Dogra, Maratha and Candidates belonging to Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and North-Eastern States.

Only for Males: Chest for all Categories except Scheduled Tribes – Unexpanded: 80 Cms Inflated/Expanded: 85 Cms; For Scheduled Tribes: Unexpanded: 77 Cms. Expanded/Inflated: 82 Cms.

Application Fee and Payment Mode:

Rs. 100.00 (Rupees One Hundred only)

How to Apply for ITBP Head Constable Recruitment 2022

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official site of ITBP Force at www.recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in for Online Application Process (OAP) and apply for the vacancies after the application link open on Oct 13, 2022.