ITBP Constable recruitment for different trade underway, apply now

Online applications are invited from eligible Indian citizens for filling up several vacancies in group C Non-Gazetted (Non-Ministerial) on temporary basis likely to be permanent in Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBPF).

Selected candidates will be liable to serve anywhere in India or abroad. On appointment, the candidates shall be governed by the ITBPF Act, 1992 and ITBPF Rules, 1994 and other rules applicable from time to time.

Applications from candidates will be accepted through online mode only. The online application mode, which has started from November 23, will continue till December 22.

Name and number of vacant posts:

Pay scale:

Rs 21,700-Rs 69,100 (as per 7th CPC)

Age limits:

Constable (Tailor, Gardener & Gobbler): 18- 23 years

Constable (Safai Karamchari, washerman & barer): 18- 25

However, there will be relaxation for the deserving candidates.

Educational qualification:

Constable (Tailor, Gardener & Gobbler): 10 th class from a recognized board, Two years work experience in respective trade; Or one year certificate from Industrial Training Institute/ Vocational Institute with at least one year experience in respective trade; Or Two years Diploma from Industrial Training Institute 9ITI) in the trade.

Constable (Safai Karamchari, washerman & barer): Matriculation from a recognized school or institution.

Application fee:

The male candidates belonging to General (UR), OBC and EWS categories will have to pay Rs 100 as an application fee while other candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

How to apply: