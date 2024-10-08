ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024, apply soon for 545 posts today

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024: The ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024 advertisement has been published, there is a vacancy for 545 posts, you can apply today. The Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has issued a recruitment notification for filling vacancies for the post of Constable (Driver).

Number of posts:

545 constable (driver) posts (However, the number of vacancies is tentative and may be changed later, ITBP said in the advertisement)

Important Dates:

Application Starting Date- October 8, 2024

Application End Date- November 6, 2024

Age of the candidates:

The age of candidates shall be 21-years-old and not more than 27-years-old on November 6. Relaxation in the upper age limit has been given to reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification:

The minimum educational qualification requirement is Class 10 or Matriculation from a recognized board or institution. In addition to the minimum educational qualification, they need to have a valid heavy-duty driving license.

Tests:

The candidate must meet physical standards and medical standards which have been mentioned in detail in the notification.

Physical efficiency test (PET) and a physical standard test (PST) is compulsory. After qualifying in the PET and the PST

The written test will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions for 100 marks. The mode of the test will be computer-based or OMR sheet based.

Application Fees for ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024:

The application fee is Rs. 100 for general, OBC and EWS category candidates. There is no application fee for SC, ST and ex-servicemen candidates.

For further information, candidates need to visit the official website of the ITBP.