ISRO recruitment 2026: Notification out for Scientist/Engineer posts

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The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has issued a recruitment notification for the U R Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru for several technical and medical roles. Candidates can apply online for Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’, Scientist/Engineer ‘SD’, and Medical Officer ‘SC’ as per the prescribed format.

According to the notification, the Indian Space Research Organisation’s main unit, the Satellite Centre, has notified that the recruitment will be held online.

Vacancy Details

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ in Level 10 – 2 reserved posts

Scientist/Engineer ‘SD’ at Level 11 – 1 unreserved

Medical Officer ‘SC’ post at Level 10 – 1

Educational qualification

According to the notification, the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up two reserved posts for Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ in Level 10. The candidate needs to possess a B.E or B.Tech in engineering disciplines like industrial production or management.

One unreserved vacancy has been announced for Scientist/Engineer ‘SD’ at Level 11. The requirements include a PhD in special areas such as thin films or material science.

One Medical Officer ‘SC’ post at Level 10 is also available. The requirements include an MBBS degree along with at least two years of experience and registration with the Medical Council of India.

Job description

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Scientist/Engineer – The academic qualifications required are physics or engineering. The work involves optical thin film development for space missions.

Medical Officer – The work involves clinical work, handling of emergencies, health work, and administrative work.

Eligibility details

The minimum academic qualifications for the applicants are 65 percent marks for engineering graduates and 60 percent for postgraduate students. Foreign graduates need to provide equivalency certificates at the time of the interview.

Age limit and

The maximum age required for the Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ post is 28 years, while it is 35 years for the other two posts.

Pay Structure

The pay structure begins at Rs. 56,100 for the two posts at Level 10 and at Rs. 67,700 for the Scientist/Engineer post at Level 11.

The medical officers are also entitled to a non-practising allowance of 20 percent of their basic pay.

Application process and selection stages

The application needs to be done online between March 23, 2026, and April 12, 2026. A fee of Rs. 750 is applicable for the application, and a refund is allowed under certain conditions. The fee can be paid only through online modes.Selection for the Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ will be through a written test followed by an interview. Screening and an interview will be the selection procedure for the ‘SD’ and Medical Officer posts.