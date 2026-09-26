ISRO IPRC Recruitment 2026: Huge opportunity for job seekers between 18 and 35 years to get salary from Rs 19,900 to Rs 1,42,400

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In what can be considered as a huge opportunity for the job seekers who are between 18 and 35 years to apply for different jobs and the selected candidates would get salary from Rs 19,900 to Rs 1,42,400.

As per the latest ISRO IPRC Recruitment 2026 notification, ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) has invited online applications for the following posts from the eligible candidates:

Name of the Post & Discipline:

Technical Assistant (Automobile Engineering)

Technical Assistant (Mechanical)

Technical Assistant (Electronics & Communication)

Technician ‘B’ (Turner)

Technician ‘B’ (Fitter)

Technician ‘B’ (Welder)

Technician ‘B’ (Machinist)

Technician ‘B’ (Refrigeration & Air Conditioning)

Technician ‘B’ (Electrician)

Cook ‘A’

Fireman ‘A’

Name of the Post & Discipline:

Technical Assistant (Automobile Engineering): 1

Technical Assistant (Mechanical): 3

Technical Assistant (Electronics & Communication): 1

Technician ‘B’ (Turner): 2

Technician ‘B’ (Fitter): 4

Technician ‘B’ (Welder): 2

Technician ‘B’ (Machinist): 3

Technician ‘B’ (Refrigeration & Air Conditioning): 1

Technician ‘B’ (Electrician): 1

Cook ‘A’: 1

Fireman ‘A’: 3

Essential Qualifications:

Technical Assistant (Automobile Engineering): First Class Diploma in Automobile Engineering.

Technical Assistant (Mechanical): First Class Diploma in Mechanical Engineering OR Production Engineering

Technical Assistant (Electronics & Communication): First Class Diploma in Electronics Engineering OR Electronics & Communication Engineering OR Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering OR Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering.

Technician ‘B’ (Turner): Pass in SSLC/SSC/Matric/10th Std. AND and ITI in Turner Trade with NTC from NCVT OR NAC from NCVT.

Technician ‘B’ (Fitter): Pass in SSLC/SSC/Matric/10th Std. AND and ITI in Fitter Trade with NTC from NCVT OR NAC from NCVT.

Technician ‘B’ (Welder): Pass in SSLC/SSC/Matric/10th Std and ITI in Welder Trade with NTC from NCVT OR NAC from NCVT.

Technician ‘B’ (Machinist): Pass in SSLC/SSC/Matric/10th Std and ITI in Machinist Trade with NTC from NCVT OR NAC from NCVT.

Technician ‘B’ (Refrigeration & Air Conditioning): Pass in SSLC/SSC/Matric/10th Std and ITI in Refrigeration & Air Conditioning Trade with NTC from NCVT OR NAC from NCVT.

Technician ‘B’ (Electrician): Pass in SSLC/SSC/Matric/10th Std. and ITI in Electrician Trade with NTC from NCVT OR NAC from NCVT.

Cook ‘A’: Pass in SSLC/SSC/Matric/10th Std. and 5 years experience as Cook in a well Established Hotel / Canteen. Experience Certificate issued by a well Established Hotel / Canteen should be submitted during Skill Test. Experience Certificate from individuals will not be accepted.

Fireman ‘A’: Pass in SSLC/SSC/Matric/10th Std, should satisfy the prescribed Physical Fitness Standards and should upload Preliminary Medical Examination Certificate (Annexure A) along with online application.

Pay & Level in the Pay Matrix:

Level – 07 (Rs.44,900/- – Rs.1,42,400/-):

Technical Assistant (Automobile Engineering)

Technical Assistant (Mechanical)

Technical Assistant (Electronics & Communication)

Level – 03 (Rs.21,700/- Rs.69,100/-):

Technician ‘B’ (Turner)

Technician ‘B’ (Fitter)

Technician ‘B’ (Welder)

Technician ‘B’ (Machinist)

Technician ‘B’ (Refrigeration & Air Conditioning)

Technician ‘B’ (Electrician)

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Level- 02 (Rs.19,900/- Rs.63,200/-):

Cook ‘A’

Fireman ‘A

Age Limit (As on 05.10.2026):

Technical Assistant (Automobile Engineering): 18 to 35 years as on 05.10.2026

Technical Assistant (Mechanical): 18 to 35 years as on 05.10.2026

Technical Assistant (Electronics & Communication): 18 to 35 years as on 05.10.2026

Technician ‘B’ (Turner): 18 to 35 years as on 05.10.2026

Technician ‘B’ (Fitter): 18 to 35 years as on 05.10.2026

Technician ‘B’ (Welder): 18 to 35 years as on 05.10.2026

Technician ‘B’ (Machinist): 18 to 35 years as on 05.10.2026

Technician ‘B’ (Refrigeration & Air Conditioning): 18 to 35 years as on 05.10.2026

Technician ‘B’ (Electrician): 18 to 35 years as on 05.10.2026

Cook ‘A’: 18 to 35 years as on 05.10.2026

Fireman ‘A’: 18 to 25 years as on 05.10.2026.

However, age relaxation is applicable for applicants belonging to SC / ST category (5 years) and OBC category (3 years) if post(s) is/are reserved for the categories. Serving Government Employees; Ex-Servicemen; Persons with Benchmark Disabilities; Widows; Divorced women and women judicially separated from their husbands and who are not remarried; Meritorious Sportspersons are eligible for upper age relaxation as per Government of India orders.

HOW TO APPLY:

Applications will be received ONLINE ONLY.

Applicants may visit Careers page of IPRC Website (www.iprc.gov.in) from 15.09.2026, 10:00 Hrs until 05.10.2026, 16:00 Hrs for submitting online application.

APPLICATION FEE:

Applicants applying for the post of Technical Assistant (Automobile Engineering) and Technical Assistant (Mechanical) will have pay Rs 750.

Applicants applying for other posts than Technical Assistant (Automobile Engineering) and Technical Assistant (Mechanical) will have pay a Fee of Rs 500.

Important Dates:

Opening Date for Online Registration: September 15 (10 AM onwards)

Closing Date for Online Registration: October 5 (till 4 PM)