ISRO recruitment 2026 for 176 Scientist, Engineer posts, know how to apply

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ISRO recruitment 2026: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has notified for the recruitment of 176 Scientist, Engineer posts in Electronics, Mechanical, and Computer Science.

The recruitment drive will offer jobs across various ISRO centers and physical research laboratory.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through official recruitment portal online latest by September 16. Before filling up the application form, you must read all the requirements carefully.

Vacancy details:

Total: 176 posts

Electronics: 100

ISRO centers: 99

Physical Research Laboratory: 1

Mechanical: 53

ISRO centers: 52

Physical Research Laboratory: 1

Computer Science: 22

ISRO centers: 21

Physical Research Laboratory: 1

Pay scale:

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Candidates who get selected for the posts will be paid according to pay scale level 10.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must have degree in BE, BTech or equivalent qualification from a recognised institution.

Candidates applying for Electronic posts must have qualification relevant in Electronics and Communication Engineering.

Candidates applying for Computer Science and Mechanical must have corresponding engineering degree.

Must have passed with at least 65% marks.

Upper age Limit:

Upper age limit is 28 years.

Relaxation in the maximum age will be available to eligible categories

The categories included in age relaxation includes Government employees, ex-servicemen, and PwBD.

Application fee:

Processing fee: Rs 750

Application Fee: Rs 250

Selection Process:

Computer based written test

Interview for technical and communication assessment

How to apply:

Go to the official ISRO recruitment portal, isro.gov.in.

Open the recruitment notification for Scientist and Engineer ‘SC’ posts.

Read the eligibility conditions and other instructions carefully.

Register on the portal using the required personal details.

Experience an Australian education right here in India. Gain practical real-world expert for a global career.

Log in and select the relevant engineering discipline and post.

Enter educational qualifications, personal information, and other required details.

Upload the photograph, certificates, and other documents in the prescribed format.

Pay the applicable processing/application fee through the available online payment mode.

Review the complete application form carefully before final submission.

Submit the application and download or print a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.