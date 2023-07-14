ISRO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy for 61 posts, Salary up to Rs. 2 lakh

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is seeking candidates for several posts of Scientists and Engineers. A total of 61 vacancies are available. An official notification for the same has been released on ISRO’s official website. Interested and eligible candidates are to submit their applications online. The last date for submission of applications is July 21, 2023. For further details, scroll below:

ISRO Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Advertisement release date: July 1, 2023

Opening date for submission of online applications: July 05, 2023

Closing date for submission of online applications: July 21, 2023

ISRO Recruitment 2023 Vacant Posts

Scientist/ Engineer SD: 04

Scientist/ Engineer SC: 57

Total: 61

ISRO Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the vacant posts, the candidates should hold an B.Tech/M.Tech in Engineering OR M.S/M.Sc. in Science.

It is to note that interested candidates who are going to complete the required qualification in the academic year 2022-23 are eligible to apply, provided that their final degree is available by August 31, 2023. They should also hold an aggregate score of 6.0/10 CGPA for M.Tech and 6.5/10 CGPA for B.Tech.

For the detailed criteria, check the official notification

ISRO Recruitment 2023 Selection Process and Salary details

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the interview round.

The salary details are as follows:

Scientist/ Engineer SD: Rs. 67,700 to Rs. 2,08,700

Scientist/ Engineer SC: Rs. 56,100 to Rs. 1,77,500

How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates are to visit the official ISRO website

Visit the Career Section

Submit the application through the ISRO Live Registration Portal

