ISRO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy for 61 posts, Salary up to Rs. 2 lakh

ISRO is recruiting candidates for Scientist and Engineer posts. Last date for sumitting applications online is July 21, 2023.

Recruitment
By Akankshya Mishra 0
isro recruitment 2023

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is seeking candidates for several posts of Scientists and Engineers. A total of 61 vacancies are available. An official notification for the same has been released on ISRO’s official website. Interested and eligible candidates are to submit their applications online. The last date for submission of applications is July 21, 2023. For further details, scroll below:

ISRO Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

  • Advertisement release date: July 1, 2023
  • Opening date for submission of online applications: July 05, 2023
  • Closing date for submission of online applications: July 21, 2023

ISRO Recruitment 2023 Vacant Posts

  • Scientist/ Engineer SD: 04
  • Scientist/ Engineer SC: 57
  • Total: 61

ISRO Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the vacant posts, the candidates should hold an B.Tech/M.Tech in Engineering OR M.S/M.Sc. in Science.

It is to note that interested candidates who are going to complete the required qualification in the academic year 2022-23 are eligible to apply, provided that their final degree is available by August 31, 2023. They should also hold an aggregate score of 6.0/10 CGPA for M.Tech and 6.5/10 CGPA for B.Tech.

Must Read

TCIL recruitment 2023: Apply for vacant posts of Manager,…

Bank of Maharashtra recruitment 2023: Bumper vacancies open…

BECIL recruitment 2023: Apply soon for 250 posts of Field…

For the detailed criteria, check the official notification

ISRO Recruitment 2023 Selection Process and Salary details 

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the interview round.

The salary details are as follows:

  • Scientist/ Engineer SD: Rs. 67,700 to Rs. 2,08,700
  • Scientist/ Engineer SC: Rs. 56,100 to Rs. 1,77,500

How to Apply

  • Interested and eligible candidates are to visit the official ISRO website
  • Visit the Career Section
  • Submit the application through the ISRO Live Registration Portal

Important links

  • To visit the official ISRO website, Click here.
  • To visit the career page at the ISRO website, Click here.
  • To view the official notification, Click here.
You might also like
Recruitment

UPSC Recruitment 2023 for Deputy Architect and other posts, Apply now

Recruitment

NLC India Recruitment: Online application for huge vacancies underway, apply now

Recruitment

HCL Trade Apprentice recruitment 2023: Apply for 184 vacancies; Check posts,…

Recruitment

ICSIL recruitment 2023: Apply soon for the post of Project Associate; Last date on…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans