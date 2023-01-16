ISRO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy for 526 posts, Application closes today
Applications for ISRO Recruitment 2023 are closing today. Interested and eligible candidates to submit their applications online.
The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is inviting applications to fill up vacancies for several vacant post. The vacant posts include Assistants, Junior personal assistants, Steno, and UDC posts. A notification for the same has been released on the official ISRO website. A total of 526 vacant posts are available. Candidates willing to apply can check their eligibility and apply online at the same website. The last date for the submission of online applications was earlier January 9, 2023. However, the last date was extended up to January 16, i.e., today. For further details, check below:
ISRO Recruitment 2023 Vacant posts
Total: 526
- Junior Personal Assistant: 153 posts
- Stenographer: 14 posts
- Assistant: 339 posts
- Assistants: 3 posts
- Personal Assistant: 01
ISRO Recruitment 2023 Important dates
- Starting date for submission of online applications: January 9, 2023
- Closing date for submission of online applications (Extended): January 16, 2023
- Last date for payment: January 18, 2023
- Date of examination: TBA
ISRO Recruitment 2023 Age limit and Application fee
- The candidate applying should be 28 years of age as on January 9, 2023.
- The age limit for OBC candidates: 31 years
- Age limit for ST/SC candidates: 33 years
- Application fee for candidates is Rs 100.
How to Apply?
Interested and eligible candidates are to apply online through ISRO Official website (ursc.gov.in) by end of today.
Important links
- To visit the official ISRO website, Click here
- To view the official notification, Click here
- To read the annexures, Click here
- To apply online, Click here