ISRO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy for 526 posts, Application closes today

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is inviting applications to fill up vacancies for several vacant post. The vacant posts include Assistants, Junior personal assistants, Steno, and UDC posts. A notification for the same has been released on the official ISRO website. A total of 526 vacant posts are available. Candidates willing to apply can check their eligibility and apply online at the same website. The last date for the submission of online applications was earlier January 9, 2023. However, the last date was extended up to January 16, i.e., today. For further details, check below:

ISRO Recruitment 2023 Vacant posts

Total: 526

Junior Personal Assistant: 153 posts

Stenographer: 14 posts

Assistant: 339 posts

Assistants: 3 posts

Personal Assistant: 01

ISRO Recruitment 2023 Important dates



Starting date for submission of online applications: January 9, 2023

Closing date for submission of online applications (Extended): January 16, 2023

Last date for payment: January 18, 2023

Date of examination: TBA

ISRO Recruitment 2023 Age limit and Application fee



The candidate applying should be 28 years of age as on January 9, 2023.

The age limit for OBC candidates: 31 years

Age limit for ST/SC candidates: 33 years

Application fee for candidates is Rs 100.

How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates are to apply online through ISRO Official website (ursc.gov.in) by end of today.

Important links