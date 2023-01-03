ISRO recruitment 2023: 501 vacancies open for various posts, Apply online

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is accepting online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to fill up vacancies in Assistants, Upper Division Clerk, Junior Personal Assistant and Stenographer posts. The job aspirants can register online and submit applications for the vacancies till 9th January 2023.

Check registration date, vacancy details, age limit, eligibility and others here.

ISRO recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Last date for registration of online application: January 09, 2023

Last date for payment of fee: January 11, 2023

ISRO recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Assistant: 339

Junior Personal Assistants: 153

Upper Division Clerks: 16

Stenographers: 14

Assistants at Autonomous Institutions under Department of Space: 03

Personal Assistants at Autonomous Institutions under Department of Space: 01

Age Limit

The candidate’s age should be 28 years as on 09.01.2023. The age limit for OBC candidates is 31 years and 33 years for SC/ST applicants.

ISRO recruitment 2023: Educational Qualifications

Assistant: The candidates applying for the post should have a Bachelor Degree and should have Proficiency in the use of Computers.

Junior Personal Assistants / Stenographer: The applicant should have a Degree or Diploma and 01 year experience as Steno-Typist/ Stenographer. A minimum speed of 60 w.p.m. in English Stenography. Proficiency in the use of Computer.

ISRO recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of Writing test and Skill test.

Application fee

The candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 100 for each post. The fee can be made through Online payment mode or ‘offline’ by visiting nearest SBI Branch.

How to apply for ISRO recruitment 2023

Eligible candidates who meets the eligibility criteria may apply online through ISRO Official website (ursc.gov.in). The last date for registration of online applications is 09/01/2023.

The candidates should enter basic details and upload relevant documents. For any queries email to [email protected].

For more information, you can check the official notification here.