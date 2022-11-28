ISRO Recruitment 2022: Vacancies open for the posts of Research Scientist and Junior Research Fellow, Check eligibility and other details

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Research Scientist and Junior Research Fellow. A total of 19 vacancies are available for the mentioned positions. Interested candidates can apply online at nesac.gov.in. The last date to apply is November 30, 2022. For eligibility and other details, check below:

ISRO Recruitment 2022 Vacant Posts:

Research Scientist

Junior Research Fellow

ISRO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility:

The applicant should hold a first class or equivalent degree in M.E./M.Tech, with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate or a CGPA/CPI of 6.5 or higher, from a recognized university.

The applicant should hold a first class or equivalent degree in B.E./B.Tech/M.Sc., with a minimum of 65% marks in aggregate or a CGPA/CPI of 6.84 or higher, from a recognized university.

ISRO Recruitment 2022 Age Limit:

Research Scientist – Maximum Age: 35 years

Junior Research Fellow – Maximum Age: 28 years

The age limit for SC/ST candidates can be relaxed by 5 years while the age limit for OBC candidates can be relaxed by 3 years.

ISRO Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale:

Research Scientist: The pay will be of approximately Rs. 56,100. DA, HRA, and other medical benefits shall be allowed as per rules.

Junior Research Fellow: The fellowship amount will be of Rs. 31,000. In addition to this, other benefits will be allowed as per rules.

ISRO Recruitment 2022 Tenure:

Research Scientist: The recruitment will be purely on a temporary basis for a period of one year, which can be further extended to three years based on the performance of the candidate.

Junior Research Fellow: The recruitment will be on a temporary basis for a duration of one year, without any provision for regularization. The duration for recruitment will be subject to extension based on the performance of the candidate and requirement of the projects.

ISRO Recruitment 2022 Important Dates:

Opening date for submission of online application – November 14, 2022

Closing date for submission of online application – 4PM, November 30, 2022

ISRO Recruitment 2022 How to Apply:

The application form will be floated on the official NESAC website from November 14, 2022 onwards

The last date for submission of Online Application Forms is and closing time will be 16.00 Hr.

Candidates need to apply Online only.

A printout of the application along with passport size photo of the candidate is to be produced at the time of the interview.

To check the official notification, Click here.