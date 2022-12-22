ISRO job vacancy 2022: Online application for new 520 posts begins, apply now

ISRO job vacancy 2022: The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has invited applications from the interested and eligible candidates to fill up over 520 posts.

As per the notification, the vacant posts include Assistant, Junior Personal Assistant, UDC, Stenographer, Assistant and Personal assistant.

The online application will continue till January 9, 2023.

ISRO vacancy details 2022:

Assistant: 339

Junior Personal Assistant: 153

UDC: 16

Stenographer: 14

Assistant: 3

Personal assistant: 1

Total: 526

Age limit:

28 years as on 09.01.2023 (31 years for OBC candidates and 33 years for SC/ST candidates, wherever posts are reserved). Serving Govt. employees, Ex-Servicemen; Persons with Disabilities, meritorious Sportspersons; Widows, Divorced women and women judicially separated from their husbands and who are not remarried, etc. are eligible for age relaxation as per Govt. of India orders.

Application fee:

The Application Fee is Rs 100/- (Rupees One Hundred only) for each application. While candidates who belong to the SC/ST/ PwD/ ESM/ Female categories no need to pay the fee.

How to apply:

Candidates may apply for multiple posts, subject to conditions. A candidate may apply for different posts under same/different zones, but cannot apply for same post in different zones.

However, candidates applying for both the posts should select common (same) written test centres. Candidates have to make application fee payment separately for applications for all the posts.

The application for on-line registration will be hosted in the ISRO website between 20.12.2022 and 09.01.2023. Applications will be received on-line only.

Upon registration, applicants will be provided with an on-line Registration Number, which should be carefully preserved for future reference. E-mail ID of the applicant is to be given in the application compulsorily.

The last date for submitting on-line application is 09.01.2023.

Selection process:

Written test will be conducted at eleven venues viz., Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, New Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram. However, ISRO reserves the right to cancel/change the written test venue and re-allot the candidates to any other test centre. The call letters for written test will be sent only to the registered e-mail ID of candidates.

Pay and allowances: