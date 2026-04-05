IRFC Recruitment 2026: Application process begins for 23 Assistant & Assistant Manager Posts
IRFC Recruitment 2026 is here! Apply for 23 positions, including Assistant and Assistant Manager, until May 1, 2026.
IRFC Recruitment 2026: Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (IRFC) has announced a recruitment notification 01/2026 for 23 positions, including Assistant and Assistant Manager (Finance). The application period is open from April 4, 2026, to May 1, 2026. Candidates can apply online through the official IRFC website or use this registration link.
The selection process will include a Computer-Based Test (CBT), scheduled for June 2026. The salary ranges are as follows: ₹21,000–₹74,000 for Assistants and ₹40,000–₹1,40,000 for Assistant Managers.
Important Dates
- Notification Release Date: 04 Apr 2026
- Application Start Date: 4th April 2026
- Application Last Date: 01 May 2026
- Admit Card Release Date: To Be Announced
- Exam Date: To Be Announced
Key Details of the IRFC Recruitment 2026!
- Total Vacancies: 23 (Assistant: NE-5 Level, Assistant Manager: Finance E-1 Level)
- Application Period: 04 April 2026 to 01 May 2026
- Age Limit: 18 to 30 years (with age relaxation as per government rules)
- Qualifications: Typically requires a B.Com degree and/or CA/CMA/MBA (Finance)
- Selection Process: Computer-Based Test (CBT), Document Verification, and Interview (for Manager post)
Application Fees
- General and OBC Candidates: Rs 500
- SC/ST Candidates: N/A
Salary Package
- Assistant: 21,000-74,000/-
- Assistant Manager (Finance): 40,000-1,40,000/-
How to apply for IRFC Recruitment 2026?
- Visit the official IRFC website: irfc.co.in.
- Navigate to the ‘Careers’ -> ‘Opportunities’ section.
- Register with a valid email ID and mobile number.
- Fill out the application form accurately.
- Upload all the required documents.
- Submit the form and pay the application fees (if applicable).
- Keep a printout of the application form for future reference