IRCTC Recruitment 2022: Recruitment for Apprentice Trainee out, Apply soon

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has published a notification for the appointment of Apprentice Trainees. As many as 80 posts are vacant for the post of Apprentice Trainee. Candidates who are interested to apply for the posts can apply online after going through the notification in detail. The online application for the post of Apprentice Trainee is already live.

Important Dates

Online Application Starting Date: 07/10/2022

Last Date for Online Application: 25/10/2022

The mode of application is entirely online and can be applied through the portal.

Age Limit

Maximum Age: 15 Years

Maximum Age: 25 Years

Candidates should not have completed 25 years as on 1.04.2022. There is relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/ Ex-service man according to the rules.

Name of the post

The post name is Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA) and there are 80 vacancies.

Qualification

Candidates should have passed matriculation examination with 50 percent marks in aggregate from recognized board. The technical qualifications that the candidates are required to have ITI certificate affiliated to NCVT/ SCVT is compulsory in COPA trade.

The training period for the candidates is 1 year and the candidates are entitled to stipend during the training.

Stipend details

School passouts (class 5th – class 9th): Rs 5000/- per month

School passouts (class 10th): Rs 6000/- per month

School passouts (class 12th): Rs 7000/- per month

Students from Diploma Institutions/ National or State Certificate holder: Rs 7000/- per month

Students from Degree Institutions: Rs 8000/- per month

Graduate apprentices: Rs 9000/- per month

General Instructions

Applicants should ensure that their name, father’s name, date of birth should exactly match as recorded in matriculation or equivalent certificate. Any deviation found during document verification will lead to cancellation of candidature and also debarment.

Applicants are required to report for Document/ Certificate verification with their originals.

Applicants are required to submit their EWS certificate, if he/ she is claiming against EWS Quota.

