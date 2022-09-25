IRCTC Recruitment 2022: Get a get job in IRCTC, Salary up to Rs 39,100 per month

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has issued a recruitment notification for Joint General Manager/Deputy General Manager, HRD at the official site of IRCTC- https://irctc.com/. Eligible candidates can apply as per the prescribed mode of application on or before October 25, 2022.

Candidates can get complete information on IRCTC Recruitment 2022 in this page below.

Important Dates

Offline application date: September 22, 2022

Last date to apply offline: October 25, 2022

Vacancy Details

Post name and vacancy: Joint General Manager/Deputy General Manager, HRD (1 post)

IRCTC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

The job aspirants who are applying for this post should be a Group “A” or “B” officer working in the Personnel Department of Indian Railways. Or Must be an officer working in Railway Board of RBSS cadre.

IRCTC Recruitment 2022 Age Limit



The maximum age limit of the candidate should be below 55 years as on the last date of application.

IRCTC Recruitment 2022 Salary Details

Salary of selected candidates Rs 15600 to Rs 39100 per month will be given to the candidates from the respective board and Grand Pay 6600/5400 (Level – 10/11) as CPC 6 |

Perks And Benefits

Parents, Salary plus Deputation Allowance –

As applicable and all other perks and allowances as applicable IRCTC policy. Medical Allowance (External) – 7% of Basic Pay if opted for medical facilities of IRCTC and reimbursement of medical expenses for hospitalization. Uniform Fitment Allowance- 7% of Basic Pay. Lease/HRA at prescribed rate etc.

How To Apply for IRCTC Recruitment 2022

The candidates can apply for the above mentioned vacancies in the prescribed proforma enclosed herewith. Zonal Railways etc. For forwarding the applications of eligible candidates along with Vigilance History/D&AR Clearance and APAR of last 03 years (2019-20, 2020-21 & 2021-22) to Corporate Office/IRCTC, New Delhi. The scanned copy of the application in the attached format duly filled in by the candidate may also be sent in advance by e-mail to [email protected] to reach us by 25.10.2022 . Candidates are advised to affix latest passport size color photograph on the application form.

