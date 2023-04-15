IRCON Recruitment 2023: Walk-in interview for Engineer posts in Odisha, check details

Indian Railway Construction International Limited or IRCON International Limited has invited applications to fill up for several engineer posts on a contract basis.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts via walk-in-interviews on April 20th and 21st.

IRCON Recruitment 2023: Vacancies

Civil Engineer: 31

Works Engineer/Electrical: 2

Works Engineer/S&T: 1

IRCON Recruitment 2023: Educational qualification

Candidates should have a full-time Graduate Degree in Engineering from recognised University/ Institute approved by AICTE/UGC.

Interested candidates must have at least one year of experience in their respective fields.

IRCON Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

Candidate must not exceed 30 years as on March 1, 2023.

How To Apply ?

Application typed on A-4 size paper in the format attached herein

Experience Certificate in chronological order. In case of Present Employment, the offer letter alone will not be considered as proof of experience; the candidate should also submit the last two months’ salary slip of the present employer for proof of experience.

Date of Birth/ class X passing certificate as proof of DOB.

Caste certificate/EWS Certificate/Age relaxation. The certificate issued should be in the prescribed format as per the Government of India’s guidelines.

Qualification Degree/Diploma and all semester/year mark sheets for calculation of percentage in the qualifying degree.

Interested and eligible candidates must carry all the required original documents and one set of photocopy.

Interview Location:

5th Floor, OSHB Building, Sachivalaya Marg, Bhubaneswar-751001.

For further details check the official notification here.

