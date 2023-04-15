IRCON Recruitment 2023: Walk-in interview for Engineer posts in Odisha, check details
IRCON International Limited has invited applications for several engineer posts in Odisha. Interested candidates can appear walk-in-interview.
Indian Railway Construction International Limited or IRCON International Limited has invited applications to fill up for several engineer posts on a contract basis.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts via walk-in-interviews on April 20th and 21st.
IRCON Recruitment 2023: Vacancies
- Civil Engineer: 31
- Works Engineer/Electrical: 2
- Works Engineer/S&T: 1
IRCON Recruitment 2023: Educational qualification
- Candidates should have a full-time Graduate Degree in Engineering from recognised University/ Institute approved by AICTE/UGC.
- Interested candidates must have at least one year of experience in their respective fields.
IRCON Recruitment 2023: Age Limit
- Candidate must not exceed 30 years as on March 1, 2023.
How To Apply ?
- Application typed on A-4 size paper in the format attached herein
- Experience Certificate in chronological order. In case of Present Employment, the offer letter alone will not be considered as proof of experience; the candidate should also submit the last two months’ salary slip of the present employer for proof of experience.
- Date of Birth/ class X passing certificate as proof of DOB.
- Caste certificate/EWS Certificate/Age relaxation. The certificate issued should be in the prescribed format as per the Government of India’s guidelines.
- Qualification Degree/Diploma and all semester/year mark sheets for calculation of percentage in the qualifying degree.
Interested and eligible candidates must carry all the required original documents and one set of photocopy.
Interview Location:
5th Floor, OSHB Building, Sachivalaya Marg, Bhubaneswar-751001.
For further details check the official notification here.
Also read: BECIL job vacancy 2023: Here’s best opportunity for you, apply now