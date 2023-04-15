IRCON Recruitment 2023: Walk-in interview for Engineer posts in Odisha, check details

IRCON International Limited has invited applications for several engineer posts in Odisha. Interested candidates can appear walk-in-interview.

IRCON International Limited

Indian Railway Construction International Limited or IRCON International Limited has invited applications to fill up for several engineer posts on a contract basis.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts via walk-in-interviews on April 20th and 21st.

IRCON Recruitment 2023: Vacancies

  • Civil Engineer: 31
  • Works Engineer/Electrical: 2
  •  Works Engineer/S&T: 1

IRCON Recruitment 2023: Educational qualification

  • Candidates should have a full-time Graduate Degree in Engineering from recognised University/ Institute approved by AICTE/UGC.
  • Interested candidates must have at least one year of experience in their respective fields.

IRCON Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

  • Candidate must not exceed 30 years as on March 1, 2023.

How To Apply ?

  • Application typed on A-4 size paper in the format attached herein
  • Experience Certificate in chronological order. In case of Present Employment, the offer letter alone will not be considered as proof of experience; the candidate should also submit the last two months’ salary slip of the present employer for proof of experience.
  • Date of Birth/ class X passing certificate as proof of DOB.
  • Caste certificate/EWS Certificate/Age relaxation. The certificate issued should be in the prescribed format as per the Government of India’s guidelines.
  • Qualification Degree/Diploma and all semester/year mark sheets for calculation of percentage in the qualifying degree.

Interested and eligible candidates must carry all the required original documents and one set of photocopy.

Interview Location:

5th Floor, OSHB Building, Sachivalaya Marg, Bhubaneswar-751001.

For further details check the official notification here.

