IPPB vacancy 2023: 41 posts to be filled up, apply before Feb 28

The India Post Payment Bank (IPPB) has issued a fresh notification for the recruitment of different vacant posts. From the posts of Junior Associate (IT) to Senior Manager (IT) a total of 41 posts will be recruited.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IPPB at ippbonline.com on or before February 28.

IPPB Recruitment details:

Total Vacancy: 41 posts

Junior Associate (IT): 15 posts

Assistant Manager (IT): 10 posts

Manager (IT): 9 posts

Senior Manager (IT): 5 posts

Chief Manager (IT): 2 posts

How to apply:

Interested candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria mentioned above may send an email with a scanned copy of the signed application in the prescribed format (enclosed as Annexure I) along with a detail Resume to [email protected] from candidate’s same email id as mentioned in the application form latest by 28th February, 2023, 23:59 hrs.

Selection process:

Selection will be made on the basis of Interview. However, Bank reserves the right to conduct assessment, Group Discussion or Online Test in addition to interview. Merely satisfying the eligibility norms do not entitle a candidate to be called for Interview/Group Discussion or Online Test.

IPPB reserves the right to call only the requisite number of candidates for the Assessment/ Interview/ Group Discussion or Online Test after preliminary screening/ short listing with reference to candidates’ qualification, experience, profile vis-a-vis job requirements, etc.

Results of the candidates who have qualified for various stages of the recruitment process and the list of candidates finally selected will be made available on the website. Final select list will be published on the website.

Pay and allowances:

Officers on Deputation from DoP will be compensated with the parent pay drawn by the concerned officer/ employee plus deputation allowance (as per DoPT guidelines) thereon plus a project allowance at 20% of last drawn basic pay. Other allowances & benefits shall also be paid as per that of parent organization except the following:

Travel and halting allowances shall be paid as per eligibility of deputed staff in respect to equivalency matrix and extant policy/ guidelines of the Bank The Bank shall be providing vehicle as per the eligibility of deputed staff in respect to equivalency matrix and guidelines of the Bank. In all such cases, TA and DA on TA shall not be payable to the deputed officer/ employee.

In cases where leased accommodation is provided by the Bank, HRA shall not be payable to the deputed officer/ employee. Leased accommodation shall be as per the eligibility of deputed staff in respect to equivalency matrix and guidelines of the Bank.

Educational qualification:

Junior Associate (IT):

Minimum Educational Qualification:

Any Graduate candidate with Bachelor of Science/Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of Technology/BCA/MSC in Information Technology or Computer Science/MCA will be preferred.

Minimum work Experience:

Candidate should have minimum 03 of experience in DoP out of which Candidate with experience in handling DC operations, Understanding of DB, Administration is preferred.

Assistant Manager (IT):

Minimum Educational Qualification:

Any Graduate candidate with Bachelor of Science/Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of Technology/MSC in Information Technology or Computer Science/BCA/MCA will be given preference.

Minimum work Experience:

Candidate should have minimum 05 Years of experience in DoP out of which experience in handling Mobile Banking, Internet Banking, AML, Risk, Application Support for CBS, CIS, Testing & Release, worked in CEPT in CBS / Mccamish and/or, has a technical background.

Manager (IT):

Minimum Educational Qualification:

Any Graduate Bachelor of Science/Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of Technology/BCA/MSC in Information Technology or Computer Science/MCA.

Minimum work Experience:

Candidate should have minimum 07 Years of experience in DoP out of which Candidate with experience in handling SLA Management, Billing & Payments is preferred.

Senior Manager (IT):

Minimum Educational Qualification:

Any Graduate Candidate with Bachelor of Science/Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of Technology/BCA/MSC in Information Technology or Computer Science/MCA will be preferred.

Minimum work Experience:

Candidate should have minimum 09 Years of experience in DoP out of which experience in handling Mobile Banking, Internet Banking, AML, Risk, Application Support for CBS, CIS, Testing & Release, worked in CEPT in CBS / Mccamish and/or, has a technical background.

Chief Manager (IT):

Minimum Educational Qualification:

Any Graduate Candidate with Bachelor of Science/Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of Technology/BCA/MSC in Information Technology or Computer Science/MCA will be preferred.

Minimum work Experience:

Candidate should have minimum 11 years of experience in DoP out of which Candidate with experience in handling SLA Management, Billing & Payments is preferred.

Age limits:

The applicants must not be more than 55 years as on January 1, 2023.

Click here to read the IPPB vacancy 2023 notification.