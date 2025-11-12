IPPB recruitment 2025: India Post Payment Bank vacancy for 309 posts, no exam required

Advertisement

IPPB recruitment 2025: India Post Payment Bank has advertised for 309 posts. Interested candidates are advised to apply at the earliest for selection in the above mentioned posts.

Among the 309 posts, there are 110 vacancies for Assistant Manager and 199 for Junior Associate. Graduates in any discipline can apply for the posts. See details here.

“The tenure of deputation shall be for one year which may be reviewed for extension on a year-to-year basis for another period of two years, subject to satisfactory performance if required, as per the Bank’s business requirements.” read the IPPB notification.

IPPB recruitment 2025 vacancy details:

IPPB recruitment 2025 Educational Qualification:

Candidates should be Graduates in any discipline.

Age limit:

The candidate should have a age between 20 to 32 years.

IPPB recruitment 2025 selection process:

Selection will be made on the basis of percentage of marks obtained in the graduation.

Application fee:

The application fee for candidates, is Rs. 750

Important Dates:

The application window for these two posts — November 12, 2025

The last date for these two posts — December 12, 2025

The process to edit the application form and payment can also be done by December 1 and the last date of printing the application is December 16.

IPPB Executive Recruitment 2025, Here Is How To Apply:

Go to the IPPB’s official website .

Click on the Careers option on the home page.

Register and login.

Fill up the application form as per instruction.

Upload all the required documents and pay the application fee.

Submit the application form.