IPPB recruitment 2024: India Post Payment Bank vacancy for 1322 posts

IPPB recruitment 2024: India Post Payment Bank, IPPB has released a new recruitment notification for the post of Executive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website. The online application process shall start soon.

Check more details about eligibility, age limit, application fee, and steps to apply here.

IPPB recruitment 2024 vacancy details:

A total of 1322 vacancies for Executive posts will be filled with this recruitment drive.

IPPB recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification:

Candidates should be Graduates in any discipline.

Age limit:

The candidate should have a age between 21 to 35 years.

IPPB recruitment 2024 selection process:

Selection will be made on the basis of an Online Test and or Group Discussion and or Personal Interview.

Application fee:

The application fee is Rs. 100 for SC/ST/PWD. For all other candidates, the application fee is Rs.300.

IPPB Executive Recruitment 2023: How to apply