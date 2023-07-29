IPPB recruitment 2023: India Post Payment Bank hiring for 132 Executives posts

India Post Payment Bank, IPPB has released a new recruitment notification for the post of Executive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at www.ippbonline.com. The online application process is underway and the last date for the submission of the application form is August 16, 2023.

Check more details about eligibility, age limit, application fee, and steps to apply here.

IPPB recruitment 2023 vacancy details:

A total of 132 vacancies for Executive posts will be filled with this recruitment drive.

IPPB recruitment 2023 Educational Qualification

Candidates should be Graduates in any discipline.

Age limit

The candidate should have a age between 21 to 35 years.

IPPB recruitment 2023 selection process

Selection will be made on the basis of an Online Test and or Group Discussion and or Personal Interview.

Application fee

The application fee is Rs 100 for SC/ST/PWD. For all other candidates, the application fee is Rs 300.

IPPB Executive Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Got to the IPPB’s website at ippbonline.com.

Click on the Careers option on the home page.

Register and login.

Fill up the application form as per instruction.

Upload all the required documents and pay the application fee.

Submit the application form.

Direct link to apply