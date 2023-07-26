IPPB recruitment 2023: Apply for 132 posts of executive on contractual basis

India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) has invited applicants to apply for 132 posts of executive under contractual basis. Interested candidates are expected to apply for the post after reading the notification from the official website.
Important Dates
Opening date for On-line Registration of Applications: 26-07-2023 (10:00 AM)
Last date of On-line Submission of Applications with Fee: 16-08-2023 (11:59 PM)
Application Fee
SC/ST/PWD (Only Intimation charges): Rs 100
For all others: Rs 300
Age
Candidates should be between 21 to 35 years as on 01-06-2023. Horizontal Reservation is applicable for Persons with Disability (minimum 40% Disability) as per Government of India norms.
Posts according to category
|Category
|Posts
|UR
|56
|EWS
|13
|OBC
|35
|SC
|19
|ST
|9
|Total
|132
State–wise breakup
|Assam
|26
|Chhattisgarh
|27
|Himachal Pradesh
|12
|Jammu and Kashmir
|8
|North East
|47
|Uttarakhand
|12
|Total
|132
Minimum Eligibility Criteria
Candidates should have a graduation degree in any discipline. They are also expected to have prior experience in sales/ operations of financial products would be preferred.
Pay
The Candidates who are selected for the post shall be given a lump sum amount of Rs 30,000/month inclusive of statutory deductions.
Click here to check notification