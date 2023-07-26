IPPB recruitment 2023: Apply for 132 posts of executive on contractual basis

India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) has invited applicants to apply for 132 posts of executive under contractual basis. Interested candidates are expected to apply for the post after reading the notification from the official website.

Important Dates

Opening date for On-line Registration of Applications: 26-07-2023 (10:00 AM)

Last date of On-line Submission of Applications with Fee: 16-08-2023 (11:59 PM)

Application Fee

SC/ST/PWD (Only Intimation charges): Rs 100

For all others: Rs 300

Age

Candidates should be between 21 to 35 years as on 01-06-2023. Horizontal Reservation is applicable for Persons with Disability (minimum 40% Disability) as per Government of India norms.

Posts according to category

Category Posts UR 56 EWS 13 OBC 35 SC 19 ST 9 Total 132

State–wise breakup

Assam 26 Chhattisgarh 27 Himachal Pradesh 12 Jammu and Kashmir 8 North East 47 Uttarakhand 12 Total 132

Minimum Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have a graduation degree in any discipline. They are also expected to have prior experience in sales/ operations of financial products would be preferred.

Pay

The Candidates who are selected for the post shall be given a lump sum amount of Rs 30,000/month inclusive of statutory deductions.

Click here to check notification

Click here to apply

Click here to check official website