IOCL recruitment for over 450 vacancies underway, apply before Nov 30

Good news for the candidates who are in search of job have an opportunity to get employment at the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) as the central public sector is recruiting manpower for 450 vacancies.

The eligible candidates will have to apply online on or before November 30.

Here is the timeline of the IOCL recruitment 2022:

Date of opening of online application portal: 10.11.2022

Last date of submission of online application: 30.11.2022 by 18:00 hours

Date of downloading Admit Card: From 08.12.2022, 5 pm to 8 am of 18.12.2022

Written Test (Tentatively): 18.12.2022

Name and number of IOCL vacancy 2022:

Gujarat: 87

Odisha: 48

Rajasthan: 46

West Bengal: 45

Uttar Pradesh: 42

Haryana: 40

Bihar: 36

Tamil Nadu: 34

Assam: 28

Delhi: 22

Punjab: 12

Uttarakhand: 6

Chhattisgarh: 6

Karnataka: 7

Himachal Pradesh: 3

Jharkhand: 3

Total vacancy: 465

Age limits:

The candidates should not below 18 years and more than 26 years as on November 10. However, there will be relaxation for the candidates who belong to the SC, ST, OBC and PwBD categories.

Educational Qualification:

The applicants must have passed Class 12 or Three-year full time Diploma or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration from a government recognised Institute. However, they need to have a full Time Bachelors degree (Graduation) for some posts.

Selection process:

The applicants will be selected based on their performances in the written test, document verification and medical test.

Know how to apply for IOCL recruitment:

Candidates should visit IOCL pipelines recruitment portal

In the homepage click ‘Active openings’ button

Click on the link ‘Engagement of Apprentices in Pipelines Division under The Apprentices Act, 1961’

Select Log-In/New Registration

Fill up the credentials

Upload the scanned copy of photograph and signature

Take a print out of the application form for future purpose

Click here to read the IOCL job vacancy notification.