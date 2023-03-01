IOCL recruitment 2023: Application invited for Executive posts

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is hiring eligible candidates for 106 executive posts on a term contract basis through direct recruitment. Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply online through the official website at iocl.com from 28th February 2023 . The deadline for the submission of the application form is March 22.

Check more details below:

Important dates:

Application starting date: February 28, 2023

Last date of application submission: March 22, 2023

Last date of fee submission of hard copy: March 21, 2023 Till 5PM

IOCL Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 106 vacancies for Level 1 Executive posts and 10 are for the Executive Level L2 post.

Level 1 Executive posts – 96

Executive Level L2 posts- 10

IOCL Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

For Executive Fixed Term LEVEL 1: The candidate should have a B.E./B.TECH/Diploma in Mechanical Engineering/Electrical Engineering/Civil engineering/Instrument Engineering. A minimum of 5 year work experience is required for B.E./B.TECH and 10 year work experience is required for Diploma holder.

For Executive Fixed Term LEVEL 2: B.E./B.TECH/Diploma in Mechanical Engineering. The applicant should have a minimum of 10 year work experience is required for B.E./B.TECH and 15 year work experience is required for Diploma holder.

IOCL Recruitment 2023 Age Limit

The upper age limit for the candidates applying for executive level 1 posts is 35 years, and for executive level 2 posts is 45 years.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates for the posts of Executive Fixed Term Level 1 and 2 shall be done on the basis of merit and personal interview.

Salary Details

Level 1 Executive posts – 12 Lakh Annual

Executive Level L2 posts – 16 Lakh Annual

IOCL recruitment 2023: How to apply

Candidates can visit the website www.iocl.com Form

Next, click on the career tab.

Click on link for IOCL Executive Fixed Term Employee Recruitment 2023, once the link is active.

Fill out the application form.

Upload all the required documents.

Pay the application fee and Submit the form.

Take a copy of the submitted form for future reference.

Candidates are required to take a printout of the online application, attach a recent colour passport-size photograph, put their signature in the space provided, attach self-attested copies of important documents, and send it to the following address: The Advertiser, Lodhi Road, New Delhi 110003. Post Box No. 3096, Head Post Office.

Candidates are advised that before applying for any post they must go through the official notification very carefully.

