IOCL Recruitment 2022: Vacancies open for 1747 apprentice posts

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is hiring eligible candidates for the post of apprentice. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the recruitment of apprentice online at the official website — iocl.com till 5 pm of January 3, 2022. IOCL aims to fill up 1747 apprentice posts in various states across the country via this recruitment drive.

Candidates will be selected based on marks obtained by them in the online test.

You can check more detail regarding eligibility criteria, the selection process and others here.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Applicant should have passed class 10 or have obtained the matric certificate.

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Application fee

No Application Fee is required to be paid to apply for IOCL Apprentice Vacancy 2022-23 in Marketing Division.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The age of the candidate who are applying for the posts should be between 18 to 24 years as on December 31, 2022. Age relaxation will be provided as per the government rules.

IOCL Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

The selection process of the eligible candidates will be made upon the candidate’s performance in the following stages.

Written Exam

Document Verification

Medical Examination

How to Apply for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022

Applicants can apply for the vacancies on the official website. The online registration process has been started for the IOCL Recruitment 2022 on the 14th December 2022 and will end on 03rd January 2023 on the official website.

For more information: Click Here