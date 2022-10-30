IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: 265 vacancies available, check details here

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Indian Oil Corporation Limited, one of the largest commercial undertaking in India and a Fortune “Global 500” Company has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates to fill up multiple vacancies for Non-Technical Trade Apprentices at its Locations in States of South India.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Trade Apprentice (Accounts Executive)/Graduate Apprentice – Graduate in any discipline with minimum 50% marks in aggregate for General and OBC & 45% in case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized Institute/University Trade Apprentice-Data Entry Operator (Fresher) – Minimum 12th Pass (but below Graduate). Trade Apprentice-Data Entry Operator (Skilled Certificate Holders) – Minimum 12th Pass (but below Graduate). Additionally, candidates should possess Skill Certificate of „Domestic Data Entry Operator‟ for training of less than one year issued by an awarding body recognized under National Skill Qualifications Framework or any other authority recognized by the Central Government. Trade Apprentice-Retail Sales Associate (Fresher) – Minimum 12th Pass (but below Graduate). Trade Apprentice-Retail Sales Associate (Skilled Certificate Holders) – Minimum 12th Pass (but below Graduate). Additionally, candidates should possess Skill Certificate of „Retail Trainee Associate‟ for training of less than one year issued by an awarding body recognized under National Skill Qualifications Framework or any other authority recognized by the Central Government. For all discipline codes: The qualification prescribed shall be from a recognized University/Institute as a full time regular course in relevant disciplines. Qualification acquired through Part-time / Correspondence / Distance Learning mode shall render the candidate ineligible. The candidates who have undergone Apprenticeship earlier or pursuing Apprenticeship Training in an Industry as per the Apprenticeship Act, 1961/1973/1992 as amended from time to time or job experience for a period of 1 year or more are NOT eligible. In case the date of Declaration of result is not mentioned in the Mark Sheet, the candidate must submit a certificate mentioning the date of publication of result from the Principal of the College/Institute from where the candidate pursued his course along with his Application Form. Candidates registered with Local / State Employment Exchange(s)/ Vocational Rehabilitation Center for Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) and meeting the prescribed eligibility criteria, are required to apply Online, failing which their candidature will not be considered. Candidates with qualification acquired through Distance Learning Mode or Part Time Mode or Correspondence mode shall NOT be considered. Candidates possessing higher qualification other than the prescribed qualification, shall not be considered for the above notified posts and should not apply as their candidature shall not be considered. Candidates possessing higher professional qualifications such as B.E or equivalent, MBA or equivalent or MCA / CA/ ICWA, LLB shall NOT be considered. Suppression of information regarding possession or pursuing higher qualification shall render a candidate ineligible for consideration at any stage of selection/termination or any time during engagement

IOCL Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The Selection shall be on the basis of performance of the candidates on the basis of marks obtained by them in the Written Test and meeting the notified eligibility criteria. The Written Test will be conducted with Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ‟s) consisting of four options with one correct option. The candidates will have to qualify successfully through each stage of the selection process i.e. Written Test (Minimum 40%, relaxable by 5% for candidates from SC/ST/PwBD categories against reserved positions) and Pre-engagement medical fitness for being adjudged suitable for engagement

Last date for application: 12th November 2022, 5 PM

Click here to see the official notification.