IOCL job vacancy 2023: Fresh notification issued, check details

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications from bright young and energetic persons of Indian Nationality for selection to various posts in the pay scale of Rs 25,000-1,05,000/ for its Refinery/ Petrochemical Units at Haldia (West Bengal) and Vadodara (Gujarat) including for upcoming Acrylic and Oxo Alcohol facilities at Dumad.

Number of Posts including reservation, Educational Qualification, Work Experience Criteria, and other eligibility criteria / parameters shall be as under:

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production): 54

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&U): 7

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&U-O&M): 7

Qualification Parameter & Work Experience Criteria:

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (Production): 3 years Diploma in Chemical Engg./Petrochemical Engg./Chemical Technology / Refinery and Petrochemical Engg. or 3 yrs. B.Sc (Maths, Physics, Chemistry or Industrial Chemistry) from a recognized Institute/University with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General, EWS & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST candidates against reserved positions.

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&U): 3 years Diploma in Mechanical E n g g . or Electrical Engg./ Diploma in Electrical and Electronics Engg. or Matric with ITI (Fitter) of minimum 2 years duration or B.Sc (Maths, Physics, Chemistry or Industrial Chemistry) from recognized Institute/ University ALONGWITH Boiler Competency Certificate (BCC) with Second Class OR National Apprenticeship Certificate in Boiler Attendant under the Apprentices Act, 1961 with due endorsement of equivalence to the Second Class Boiler Attendant Certificate of Competency, by the Competent Boiler Authority of the State of Gujarat.

Junior Engineering Assistant-IV (P&U-O&M): 3 years Diploma in Electrical Engineering / Diploma in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from recognized Institute/ University with minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General/EWS & OBC candidates & 45% in case of SC/ST candidates against reserved positions.

Minimum and Maximum Age limit:

Minimum 18 years and Maximum age shall be 26 years for Un-reserved candidates as on 30-04-2023.

However, there will be relaxation for the deserving candidates.

Application fee:

General, EWS and OBC (NCL) candidates are required to pay Rs 150 as application fee (nonrefundable) through SBI Collect only. The bank charges, as applicable, have to be borne by the candidate. However, others are exempted from the application fee.

Pay & Perks:

Besides Basic Pay and Industrial pattern of DA, the other allowances / benefits include HRA/ Housing accommodation (as per availability), Medical Facilities, Productivity Incentive, Performance Linked Incentive, Gratuity, Provident Fund, Group Personal Accident Insurance, Leave Encashment, Leave Travel Concession/LFA, Contributory Superannuation Benefit Fund Scheme, House Building Advance, Conveyance Advance/Maintenance Reimbursement, Children Education Allowance etc., as per Corporation rule.

Important Dates for Candidates:

Date of opening of online application: 01-05-2023(10:00 hrs.)

Last date of submission of online application: 30-05-2023 (17:00 hrs.)

Date of receipt of printout of online application form along with supporting documents by ordinary post: 10-06-2023

Tentative date of written test: 11-06-2023

Likely date of publication of written test result (shortlist for SPPT): 27-06-2023

