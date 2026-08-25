IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply for 433 posts, Check details

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Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is receiving applications from eligible candidates to fill up Apprentice posts. Applicants can apply online through the official website of IOCL at iocl.com. According to the official notification, a total of 433 posts will be filled with this recruitment drive.

The last date of submission of the application is September 6, 2026.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have passed the matric exam with a regular full-time 2 (Two) year ITI course recognised by NCVT/SCVT. For ITI qualification in the relevant trade, eligibility shall be a pass mark.

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The age limit should be between 18 years to 24 years as on August 31, 2026. (Relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST i.e. up to a max of 29 yrs., 3 years for OBC-NCL i.e.up to a max of 27 yrs., for the posts reserved for them). Candidates belonging to PwBD categories shall be given age relaxation up to 10 years (up to 15 years for SC/ST and up to 13 years for OBC-NCL candidates).

Selection Process

Candidates registered on the NAPS/NATS portal and applying against the notification shall be considered for selection. There will be no written Test/Interview.

The merit list of all candidates who have applied for the respective post on the portal and meet the eligibility criteria shall be prepared based on the percentage of marks secured in the prescribed qualification for the post. In case of two candidates securing the same percentage of marks, the candidate with the earlier date of birth (older in age) shall be considered. In case of the same date of birth, candidates having higher percentage marks in matriculation shall be considered.