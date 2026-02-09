IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Application invited for 637 Vacancies

Advertisement

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for apprentice vacancies at it’s official website iocl.com. According to the official notification, a total of 637 vacant positions will be filled for the apprentice posts at its Panipat Refinery & Petrochemical Complex in Haryana.

Job aspirants can apply for the posts by visiting the official website at iocl.com from February 7, 2026 (10 am) till February 20, 2026 (5 pm).

Note that the candidate should be registered with the required apprenticeship portal before completing the application process. The candidates will undergo training for a period of 12 months for most posts, while Secretarial Assistant roles will have a 15-month training period.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026

Vacancy Details

Total number of posts: 637 apprentice

Unreserved (UR) – 282

Economically Weaker Section (EWS) – 63

Scheduled Caste (SC) – 121

Other Backward Classes – Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) – 171

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) – 25

There is no reservation for Scheduled Tribe (ST) in Haryana.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification

Attendant Operator (Chemical Plant): B.Sc. with Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry or Industrial Chemistry

Fitter: Matric (Class 10) with ITI in Fitter trade

Technician Apprentice posts: Diploma in the relevant engineering discipline

Secretarial Assistant: B.A., B.Sc. or B.Com

Accountant: B.Com

Data Entry Operator: Class 12 pass (Skill Certificate required for Code 111)

Note that the candidates should have secured at least 50% aggregate marks in the mentioned course. Meanwhile, the SC and PwBD candidates need to secure 45%.

Those who completed their qualification more than five years ago as on January 31, 2026, are not eligible. Candidates holding higher professional qualifications such as B.E., B.Tech, MBA, CA, LLB, or MCA are also not eligible to apply.

Age limit

The minimum age is 18 years and the maximum age is 24 years as on January 31, 2026. Age relaxation will be provided according to government norms:

Selection process

The applicants will be selected purely based on the percentage of marks obtained in the required qualification

Shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification, and final selection will depend on successful verification and medical fitness.

How to apply for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026

Register and apply on NAPS/NATS portal- https://apprenticeshipindia.gov.in and https://nats.education.gov.in

Apply for the apprentice at IOCL Panipat Refinery & Petrochemical Complex using the correct establishment ID.

Visit the IOCL website

Fill and submit the form on the IOCL website.

Applications without both steps will be rejected.

Applicants are advised to use a valid email ID and mobile number, as all communication will be sent via email or the official website.

Note

For Codes 101, 102, 108, 109, 110 and 111, register on the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) portal

For Codes 104, 105, 106 and 107, register on the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) portal