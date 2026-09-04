IOB recruitment 2026 for 291 SO posts, last date to apply September 15

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IOB recruitment 2026: The Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has released recruitment notification for 291 Generalists and Specialist Officer Posts in various scales.

The posts includes Manager, Senior Manager and Assistant Manager, branch management, Information Technology (IT), information Technology (IT), information security, credit, risk, database administration, and cyber security.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts latest by September 15. The application process for the recruitment started on August 29.

The mode in which the application for the recruitment will be accepted is online through the IOB website at iob.bank.in.

Vacancy details:

Manager, Branch Management: 100

Manager, IT: 65

Manager, Information Security: 5

Manager, Information Security Audit: 5

Senior Manager, IT: 10

Senior Manager, Information Security: 3

Senior Manager, Information Security Audit: 2

Senior Manager, Database Administrator: 10

Senior Manager, Network Administrator: 5

Senior Manager, Cyber Security Administrator: 5

Manager, Credit: 35

Senior Manager, Credit: 15

Senior Manager, Risk: 6

Assistant Manager, Security: 25

Total: 291

Eligibility Criteria:

Age limit is different for different posts.

Manager, Branch Management:

Age: 23 to 33 years

Graduation: Degree in any discipline

Experience: 3 years as an officer in scheduled public or private bank sector (including branch banking)

Manager, IT:

Age: 25 to 35 years

Graduation: Degree in Bachelor of Engineering, Bachelor of Technology, Master of Computer Applications or Master of Science in Computer Science or Information Technology

Experience: 5 years (post qualification) includes 3 years in banking or financial services and insurance sector.

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Other specialist posts:

Qualification and work experience: information security, cyber security, information security audit, database administration, network administration, credit and risk management.

Assistant Manager:

Different eligibility requirement.

Age: 30 to 45 years

Security post:

Different eligibility requirement.

Service experience in Armed forces, paramilitary forces or police

Application Fee:

SC/ST/PwBD: Rs 175

Others: Rs 1000

Fee type: Non refundable

Selection Process:

Online exam

Interview

Read the notification to get a detailed view of the selection process post wise.

How to apply:

Open the bank website

Select the recruitment link for the post

Get yourself registered

After registration is completed, candidates will get registration number and password on email or through SMS.

Fill the application form with correct details

Upload the required documents

Pay the application fees

Check all the details before submitting the form

Submit and keep a copy for future reference

Candidates who are applying for the job must keep in mind that they can be posted or transferred in any city of the country according to the requirements of the bank.