IOB recruitment 2026 for 291 SO posts, last date to apply September 15
The Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has released recruitment notification for 291 Generalists and Specialist Officer Posts in various scales
IOB recruitment 2026: The Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has released recruitment notification for 291 Generalists and Specialist Officer Posts in various scales.
The posts includes Manager, Senior Manager and Assistant Manager, branch management, Information Technology (IT), information Technology (IT), information security, credit, risk, database administration, and cyber security.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts latest by September 15. The application process for the recruitment started on August 29.
The mode in which the application for the recruitment will be accepted is online through the IOB website at iob.bank.in.
Vacancy details:
- Manager, Branch Management: 100
- Manager, IT: 65
- Manager, Information Security: 5
- Manager, Information Security Audit: 5
- Senior Manager, IT: 10
- Senior Manager, Information Security: 3
- Senior Manager, Information Security Audit: 2
- Senior Manager, Database Administrator: 10
- Senior Manager, Network Administrator: 5
- Senior Manager, Cyber Security Administrator: 5
- Manager, Credit: 35
- Senior Manager, Credit: 15
- Senior Manager, Risk: 6
- Assistant Manager, Security: 25
- Total: 291
Eligibility Criteria:
Age limit is different for different posts.
Manager, Branch Management:
Age: 23 to 33 years
Graduation: Degree in any discipline
Experience: 3 years as an officer in scheduled public or private bank sector (including branch banking)
Manager, IT:
Age: 25 to 35 years
Graduation: Degree in Bachelor of Engineering, Bachelor of Technology, Master of Computer Applications or Master of Science in Computer Science or Information Technology
Experience: 5 years (post qualification) includes 3 years in banking or financial services and insurance sector.
Other specialist posts:
Qualification and work experience: information security, cyber security, information security audit, database administration, network administration, credit and risk management.
Assistant Manager:
Different eligibility requirement.
Age: 30 to 45 years
Security post:
Different eligibility requirement.
Service experience in Armed forces, paramilitary forces or police
Application Fee:
- SC/ST/PwBD: Rs 175
- Others: Rs 1000
- Fee type: Non refundable
Selection Process:
- Online exam
- Interview
- Read the notification to get a detailed view of the selection process post wise.
How to apply:
- Open the bank website
- Select the recruitment link for the post
- Get yourself registered
- After registration is completed, candidates will get registration number and password on email or through SMS.
- Fill the application form with correct details
- Upload the required documents
- Pay the application fees
- Check all the details before submitting the form
- Submit and keep a copy for future reference
Candidates who are applying for the job must keep in mind that they can be posted or transferred in any city of the country according to the requirements of the bank.