Intelligence Bureau recruitment 2023: Apply for 1675 vacancies

The Intelligence Bureau (IB), (Ministry of Home Affairs), Government of India, has invited applications for recruitment to various posts. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications on the official website at mha.gov.in from January 28. The online application link will remain open till February 17, 2023. Earlier, the online registration was set to begin on January 21, but due to some technical reasons, the date was shifted to January 28, 2023.

Intelligence Bureau is conducting direct recruitment to the post of Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Exe) & Multi-Tasking Staff/General (MTS/Gen).

Intelligence Bureau recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Starting date of application: January 28, 2023

Last date of application: February 17, 2023

Intelligence Bureau recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Total vacancy-1675

General-823

OBC- 306

EWS-167

SC-256

ST-119

Intelligence Bureau recruitment 2023 Eligibility

Educational Qualification

The applicant should have passed Matriculation (10th) or equivalent from a recognized board.

Age Limit

The candidates should be between 18 and 27 years of age as on February 17, 2023. Upper age limit relaxation is available for reserved categories.

Selection Process for IB Recruitment 2023

The selection of candidate will be based on written examinations, followed by skill tests and interviews. Those applicants who pass the written exam will be able to appear for the skill test.

How to apply for Intelligence Bureau recruitment 2023

Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website of MHA at mha.gov.in. They need to upload all the required documents and pay the application fees after filling the application form. Candidates are advised to download and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Application Fee

Candidates need to pay an examination fee of Rs 50 (if applicable) and Recruitment Processing Charges of Rs 450 (if applicable), to be paid by all candidates.

Official Notification Here

Apply Here: IB Recruitment Application Form 2023