Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022: Over 1600 vacancies, check details here

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released a detailed notification for IB Recruitment 2022 on its official website (https://www.mha.gov.in). Intelligence Bureau has announced 1671 vacancies for Security Assistant, Executive, and Multi-Tasking Staff posts to be filled through the recruitment drive. The online application process for IB Recruitment 2022 will start on 05th November 2022 and the online application window will remain open till 25th November 2022.

For the year 2022, IB has released 1671 vacancies for Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Exe) & Multi-Tasking Staff/General (MTS/Gen).

Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Notification release date: 28th October 2022

Online application start: 5th November 2022

Last date for online application: 25th November 2022

Last date to pay application fee: 25th November 2022

Date of examination: To be notified

Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022: Vacancy

MHA has announced 1671 vacancies for Security Assistant and Multi-Tasking Staff this year. Out of total, 1521 vacancies are for Security Assistant/Executive posts and the remaining 150 are for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS).

Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

Educational qualification:

The candidate must have done Matriculation (10th class pass) or equivalent from a recognized Board of Education The candidate must have knowledge of any one of the local languages/dialects

Age Limit:

SA/Exe- Not more than 27 years MTS- 18-25 years

Domicile:

Possession of domicile certificate of that State against which the candidate has applied.

Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022: Application fees



The candidates have to submit their online application form for IB Recruitment 2022 along with the required application fee. Payments through the SBI challan generated on the last day of closure of online application forms can be submitted in the bank till 29th November 2022.

All candidates: Rs 450 Gen/EWC/OBC (male): Rs 500

Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022: Selection proces

The selection criteria for IB Recruitment 2022 include 3 stages of the recruitment process-

Stage 1 – Tier 1 (Common for SA/Exe & MTS/Gen) Stage 2 – Tier 2 (Part-1) Offline Exam of Descriptive type (Common for SA/Exe & MTS/Gen), Tier 2 (Part-2) Spoken ability (only for SA/Exe) Stage 3 – Tier 3: Interview/Personality test

Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2022: Salary details

The candidates must know the IB SA/Exe & MTS salary structure which has been mentioned in the notification pdf in the pay matrix plus admissible Central Govt. allowances.

SA/Exe- Pay Level 3- Rs 21700 to Rs 69100 MTS- Pay Level 1- Rs 18000 to Rs 56900

Click here to see the official notification