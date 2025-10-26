Intelligence Bureau (IB) recruitment 2025: Apply for 258 ACIO II Tech Posts

Advertisement

Intelligence Bureau (IB) has opened the application link for the recruitment of 258 Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade Il/ Tech Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online through the official Intelligence Bureau website, mha.gov.in. The application link opened from OCtober 25, 2025 and will close on November 16, 2025.

You can check more details about the post, vacancies and other details of Intelligence Bureau recruitment 2025 below:

Important Dates

Starting date of application: 25-10-2025

Application link closing date: 16-11-2025

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates who are applying for the posts must have achieved qualifying cut-off marks in GATE 2023 or 2024 or 2025 in Electronics & Communication (GATE code: EC) or Computer Science & Information Technology (GATE code: CS) along with a pass certification in B.E or B.Tech in the fields of: Electronics or Electronics & Telecommunication or Electronics & Communication or Electrical & Electronics or Information Technology or Computer Science or Computer Engineering or Computer Science & Engineering from a Government recognized University/ College/ Institute. Or

Master’s Degree in Science with Electronics or Computer Science or Physics with Electronics or Electronics & Communication; or Master’s Degree in Computer Applications from a Government recognized University/ College/ Institute.

Age Limit

The candidate should have a minimum age of 18 years and maximum age of 27 years as on 16-11-2025. Age relaxation is applicable as per rules.

Salary Details

The selected candidates will get a pay scale of Level 7 (Rs. 44,900-1,42,400) in the pay matrix (Plus admissible Central Government allowances. They will also get Special Security Allowance @ 20% of basic pay in addition to other Government allowances. Cash compensation in lieu of duty performed on holidays subject to a ceiling of 30 days.

Application Fee

The male candidates belonging to UR, EWS and OBC categories need to pay an fee of Rs. 200( application fee Rs 100 + Processing Charges Rs. 100). Meanwhile, all other candidates only need to pay the processing charges of Rs 100.

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of GATE score card (qualifying cut-off marks) of 2023 or 2024 or 2025 and will be called for Skill Test and Interview.

How to Apply for Intelligence Bureau recruitment 2025

Candidates can apply for the IB recruitment 2025 online through the following steps:

Step 1: Applications go to the website www.mha.gov.in or www.ncs.gov.in.

Step 2: Register and login

Step 3: Open the application link and fill in the form with required information.

Step 4: Upload documents

Step 5: Pay fee and submit application fee

Applicants are advised to apply through online only as applications will NOT be accepted through any other mode. The application portal will remain open from 25.10.2025 to 16.11.2025 (till 2359 hrs). Registration done prior to 25.10.2025 & after 16.11.2025 will not be accepted