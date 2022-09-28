Indian Railway Teacher Recruitment: Attend a walk-in interview to get salary upo Rs 27,500

Good news for the job seekers especially for those who are planning to make a career in the teaching line as the Central Railway has issued a notification for the recruitment to different teachers’ posts.

According to the notification issued by the Central Railway, the interview will be held on October 4, 2022 from 10 AM to 5 PM at DRM’s Office Bhusawal. The walk-in interview will be conducted to fill up different vacant posts of Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (PGT), and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT).

Indian Railway Teacher vacancy details:

PGT Posts:

Chemistry: 1

English: 1

Hindi: 1

Maths: 1

Economics: 1

TGT Posts:

Science (Maths), Arts English & SST and Hindi: 1, 7

PRT Posts:

Music, PTI, Counselor, Arts and Craft, English, maths, Marathi: 9

Educational qualification for Indian Railway teacher recruitment:

Candidates applying for the PG Teachers should have two years integrated Post graduate M.Sc course of regional college of education of NCERT in the concerned subject OR Master Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks. B.Ed or equivalent.Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English Medium.

The job seekers who are applying for the TGT Teacher posts should be Graduate and 2 year Diploma in Elementary Education OR Graduation with at least 50% marks and 1-year B.Ed OR 12th and B.El.Ed OR 12th and BA/B.Sc or BA.Ed/B.Sc Ed. TET Qualified.

The applicants who are applying for the PRT should have completed their 12th with Diploma or 12th with B.El.Ed or Graduation with Diploma while the PRT Music must have 12th with 50% marks or intermediate with 50% marks and Bachelor’s Degree in Music

The PRT PTI applicants should have B.P.Ed with 50% marks and the applicants of PRT Art and Craft should have done their Diploma in Art and Craft.

Candidates seeking the job of the PRT Counselor must have done BA/B.Sc (Psychology) with certificate of Diploma in counselling. 1-year experience or registration with RCI as a Vocational Counselor.

Indian Railway teacher vacancy salary:

PGT: Rs. 27500/-

TGT: Rs. 26250/-

PRT: Rs. 21250/-

Age limits for Indian Railway teacher recruitment: