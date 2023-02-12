Indian Post Payment Bank recruitment: Apply soon for IT professional vacancies

The Indian Post Payment Bank (IPPB) has published a notification for the recruitment of Information Technology Professionals on deputation. The IPPB requires to fill 41 Information Technology Professionals on Deputation from the DoP (Department of Posts) for bringing in IT structure for Banking, Insurance, and other financial services.

The vacancies are for the posts of Junior Associate (IT), Assistant Manager (IT), Manager (IT), Senior Manager (IT), and Chief Manager (IT). The details of the jobs are mentioned below.

Post and no of vacancies

Junior Associate (IT) – 15

Assistant Manager (IT) – 10

Manager (IT) – 9

Senior Manager (IT) – 5

Chief Manager (IT) – 2

Age

The interested candidates should not be more than 55 years as on 01.01.2023.

Eligibility

Candidates with a Bachelor of Science/Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of Technology/BCA/MSC in Information Technology or Computer Science/MCA will be preferred. (For details check the notification).

The candidates are also required to have minimum years of work experience (For details check the notification).

How to Apply

Interested candidates who are planning to apply for the posts mentioned above should fulfil the eligibility criteria. They are expected to send an email with a scanned copy of the signed application in the prescribed format (enclosed as Annexure I) along with a detailed Resume to [email protected] from candidate’s same email id as mentioned in the application form latest by 28th February, 2023, 23:59 hrs.

Deputation Period

The selected candidates shall be for 2 years and may be extended for a further period of 1 year, after mutual agreement.

Place of posting

The selected officers will be posted at Chennai/Delhi/Mumbai. However, officer may be posted anywhere in India. Candidates willing to serve anywhere in India should apply.

Click to check the detailed notification