Indian Navy SSR/MR Recruitment for 1500 Agniveer posts, Notification to be out Soon

Indian Navy is going to recruit eligible candidates for Agniveers through Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) and Matric Recruit (MR). Indian Navy is expected to start the online registration process in December to fill up around 1500 vacancies of which 1400 vacancies are for SSR and 100 vacancies for MR for the 01/2023 (May 23) batch. The notification will be out soon.

According to the report, the online application process will likely commence on 08 December 2022. Both male and female candidates with required eligibility can apply upto 17 December 2022 on the Indian Navy’s official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Check more details below:

Indian Navy SSR/MR Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Total-1500

SSR- 1400

Mr- 100

Eligibility Criteria Indian Navy SSR/MR Posts

Educational Qualification:

SSR – The applicant should be a 12th class passed with Maths & Physics and at least in Chemistry/ Biology/ Computer Science from the Boards of School Education recognised by Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

MR – The applicant should be a 10th class passed from the Boards of School Education recognised by Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

Age Limit:

You can check the details regarding age limit in the official notification.

Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR Recruitment 2023 Selection Process

The selection process will be done on the basis of:

Shortlisting (computer-based online examination)

Written Examination

PFT and Initial Medical

Final Recruitment Medical Examination

How to Apply for Indian Navy Agniveer SSR/MR Recruitment 2023

Step 1: Register on the Indian Navy – joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Step 2: ‘Log–in’ with the registered E-mail ID and password.

Step 3: Click on “Current Opportunities” option.

Step 4: Click on the “Apply” (√) button.

Step 5: Fill up the application form as per instruction and upload documents.

Step 6: Review and Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Application Fee:

The candidates need to pay an examination fee of Rs. 550/-