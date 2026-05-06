Indian Navy SSC Executive IT officer recruitment 2026: Notification out

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The Indian Navy invites applications from unmarried eligible men & women candidates for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Information Technology (Executive Branch) of Indian Navy under Special Naval Orientation Course commencing Jan 2027 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala.

The candidates can apply for the vacancies from May 16, 2026 till June 1, 2026.

Vacancy Details

SSC Executive IT (Jan 2027): 15 Vacancies for Men/Women.

Educational Qualifications:

A candidate must have minimum 60% marks in English in class X or XII and one of the undermentioned educational qualification with minimum 60% overall qualifying marks, in either or a combination of the following: MSc / BE / B Tech / M Tech (Computer Science / Computer Science & Engineering / Computer Engineering / Information Technology / Software Systems / Cyber Security / System Administration & Networking / Computer Systems & Networking / Data Analytics / Artificial Intelligence), OR MCA with BCA / BSc (Computer Science / Information Technology).

SSC Executive Branch (Jun 2026): Multiple entries, including Pilot, Naval Air Operations, and General Service. Requires 60% in BE/B.Tech.10+2 B.Tech Cadet Entry (Jul 2026):

Age Limit:

Varies by entry; generally, candidates must be born between 02 Jan 2002 and 01 Jul 2007 for many 2026/2027 roles.

Selection Procedure

The canidates will be shortlisted based on percentage/marks in qualifying degree and 10th/12th results.

SSB Interview: Candidates shortlisted for SSB interviews will undergo psychological, group task, and interview tests.

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Medical Exam: Candidates must be medically fit per naval standards.

Merit list would be prepared based on SSB marks. Candidates declared fit in medical examination would be appointed subject to police verification, character verification &

availability of vacancies in the entry.

Terms of Service

Selected candidates will be granted Short Service Commission initially for 10 years extendable by maximum 04 years in 02 terms (02 years + 02 years), subject to service requirement,

performance, medical eligibility and willingness of officer.

Pay & Allowances

The basic pay of Sub Lt starts from Rs 56,100/- alongwith other allowances as admissible.

How to Apply for Indian Navy Recruitment 2026

Visit the official website of India Navy: www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Click on teh link for INVITES APPLICATIONS FOR SHORT SERVICE COMMISSION IN EXECUTIVE (INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY) – JAN 27 COURS.

Register and log in

Fill in application form with details

Upload scanned documents (Marksheets, DOB proof, etc.).

Submit the form and keep a copy for future need.

For up-to-date notifications and to check eligibility, visit the official website.

Application fee

Gen/ OBC/ EWS: ₹00/-

SC/ ST/ PwBD: ₹00/-