Indian Navy Recruitment Notification 2024: Online application dates start from July 6

Indian Navy has invited applications from unmarried eligible candidates for the Indian Navy Recruitment Notification 2024. Indian Navy has released detailed notification for the Cadet Entry Scheme (Permanent Commission) on its official website.

A total of 40 posts will be filled with this recruitment drive. Interested job aspirants with required eligibility can apply through the official website starting from July 06 till July 20, 2024 for the Executive and Technical Branch.

Check more details below:

Vacancy Details

There are a total of 40 posts

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024 Eligibility Criteria

Candidate must have passed passed Senior Secondary Examination (10+2 Pattern) or equivalent examination from any recognised Board with at least 70% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) and at least 50% marks in English (either in Class X or Class XII).

Candidates who have appeared for JEE (Main) – 2024 exam (for B.E/ B. Tech). Call up for Service Selection Board (SSB) will be issued on the basis of JEE (Main) All India Common Rank List (CRL) – 2024 published by NTA, can apply for these posts.

Selection Process

Naval Headquarters reserves the right to fix the cut off for shortlisting of applications for SSB based on JEE (Main) All India Common Rank List (CRL) – 2024.

Interviews for shortlisted candidates will be scheduled at Bangalore/ Bhopal/ Kolkata/ Visakhapatnam from Sep 2024, 2024 onwards.

Application fee

Candidates are exempted from payment of any application fees while filling out the online application form.

Salary Details

The basic salary of the Sub Lieutenant posts begins from Rs 56,100. The probation period for SSC (NAIC) Officers will be three years, and two years for officers of other branches.

Age Requirements

Candidates willing to apply for these posts should have been born between 02 Jul 2005 and 01 Jan 2008 (both dates inclusive).

How to apply for Indian Navy Recruitment Notification 2024

Step-1: To apply for the recruitment drive, go to the Navy website Indiannavy.gov.in join.

Step-2: Find the recruitment link then click on the Apply online link.

Step-3: Fill out the application form and upload the needed documents.

Step-4: Submit the application form and take a print out of the same for future need.