Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Application invited for 2800 Agniveer posts, Get Rs 30000 monthly salary

Indian Navy has began receiving online application for Agniveer Recruitment 2022 from July 15, 2022. Eligible unmarried male and female candidates can apply for the posts of 2800 Agniveer vacancy for Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) – 01/2022 November 2022 on the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in on or before July 22, 2022.

Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: July 15, 2022

Last date for online application submission: July 22, 2022

Date of written exam: October 2022

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Post: Agniveer for Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) – November 2022 batch.

No. of Vacancy: 2800 (560 Female)

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have passed in 10+2 examination with Maths & Physics and at least one of these subjects Chemistry/ Biology/ Computer Science from the Boards of School Education recognised by MHRD, Govt. of India.

Age limit

Born between 01 Nov 1999 to 30 April 2005.

Pay Scale: Agneever will be paid a package of Rs 30000/- (Per Month) with a fixed yearly increment.

How to Apply for Indian Navy Recruitment 2022

Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through the website joinindiannavy.gov.in. The last date of application submission is July 22, 2022.

Selection Process:

Selection will be based on Shortlisting, Written Exam, subject to qualifying Physical Fitness Test (PFT), and fitness in Medical Examinations.

Click Here for official Notification

Also Read: OMC recruitment 2022: Online application for several posts underway, apply now