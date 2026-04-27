Indian Navy HQ ANC Recruitment 2026 Vacancies, Apply Offline before 15 May
Indian Navy HQ ANC Recruitment 2026 is here! Discover how to apply for 9 vacancies in civilian roles at HQ ANC.
The Headquarters of the Andaman & Nicobar Command (HQ ANC) has announced an advertisement for Group ‘C’ civilian positions, offering an excellent career opportunity. This recruitment drive by the Indian Navy HQ ANC in 2026 aims to fill 9 vacancies for the roles of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). Applications will begin on April 18, 2026, and must be submitted offline via Speed or Registered Post. This notification provides important information regarding eligibility requirements, application procedures, and key dates.
Important Dates
- Advertisement Number: ANC-01/2026
- Application Form Begin: 18 April 2026
- Application Submission Last Date (Normal Areas): 15 May 2026
- Application Submission Last Date (Remote Areas): 22 May 2026
- Written Exam Date: To be announced
Educational Qualification
- LDC: 12th class pass or equivalent from a recognised Board. Must clear a Typing Test — 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on computer (10 minutes).
- MTS: Matriculation (10th class) pass or equivalent from a recognised Board.
- No experience required — freshers are welcome.
Age Limit
- LDC: 18 to 27 years
- MTS: 18 to 25 years
Salary Package
- LDC (Level 2): Basic ₹19,900, max ₹63,200
- MTS (Level 1): Basic ₹18,000, max ₹56,900
- Dearness Allowance (DA): As per the current rate
- House Rent Allowance (HRA): Per place-of-posting class
Check the notification PDF here before applying for the vacant posts.