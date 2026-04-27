Indian Navy HQ ANC Recruitment 2026 Vacancies, Apply Offline before 15 May

The Headquarters of the Andaman & Nicobar Command (HQ ANC) has announced an advertisement for Group ‘C’ civilian positions, offering an excellent career opportunity. This recruitment drive by the Indian Navy HQ ANC in 2026 aims to fill 9 vacancies for the roles of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). Applications will begin on April 18, 2026, and must be submitted offline via Speed or Registered Post. This notification provides important information regarding eligibility requirements, application procedures, and key dates.