Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2024: Notification Released, Apply Now for 140 Posts

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2024: The ICG (Indian Coast Guard) is inviting applications to fill up 140 vacant posts under the position of Assistant Commandants (Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officers) for the 2026 batch. Under this recruitment drive, the organization aims to fill up a total of 140 vacancies through the Coast Guard Enrolled Personnel Test.
This recruitment drive has openings in various branches, including General Duty (GD) and Technical (Engineering and Electrical/Electronics).
Interested candidates can check their eligibility and register online for the process of recruitment. Registration is to be done through the official website of IGC at https://joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in/. It is noteworthy to mention that the last date for online registration is 24 December 2024. For further details, check below:
Important Dates:
- Start Date: December 5, 2024
- End Date: December 24, 2024
- Candidates should ensure timely submission of applications and payment before the deadline.
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2024 Vacant posts
The vacant posts for Assistant Commandants have to fill 140 posts. They are as follows:
- General Duty (GD): 110 Posts
- Tech (Engg/Elect): 30 Posts
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2024 Eligibility
- Educational Qualification: Candidates applying for the vacancies should have a degree from a recognized university with Mathematics and Physics as subjects up to Class XII.
- Age Limit: 21–25 years (born between 01 July 2000 and 30 June 2004).
- Educational Qualification: Engineering degree in relevant disciplines (Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, etc.) with Mathematics and Physics as subjects up to Class XII.
- Age Limit: 21–25 years (born between 01 July 2000 and 30 June 2004).
Application Fees
Candidates applying for the vacancies will have to pay a minimum application fee while applying. Check fees here:
- Candidates belonging to General/ OBC/ EWS: Rs 300
- Candidates belonging to ST/ SC: NA
- PH Candidates: NA
Candidates can make their payments via online debit card, credit card, net banking, and UPI mode only.
How to apply online for Indian Coast Guard Assistant Commandant Recruitment?
- Visit the official recruitment website of ICG joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.
- Register with a valid email ID and mobile number.
- Fill in the application form with personal, educational, and other necessary details.
- Upload the required documents.
- Pay the application fee online (if applicable).
- Review all details carefully before submitting the application form.
- Apply and take a printout for future reference.