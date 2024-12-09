Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2024: Notification Released, Apply Now for 140 Posts

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2024: The ICG (Indian Coast Guard) is inviting applications to fill up 140 vacant posts under the position of Assistant Commandants (Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officers) for the 2026 batch. Under this recruitment drive, the organization aims to fill up a total of 140 vacancies through the Coast Guard Enrolled Personnel Test.

This recruitment drive has openings in various branches, including General Duty (GD) and Technical (Engineering and Electrical/Electronics).

Interested candidates can check their eligibility and register online for the process of recruitment. Registration is to be done through the official website of IGC at https://joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in/. It is noteworthy to mention that the last date for online registration is 24 December 2024. For further details, check below:

Important Dates:

Start Date: December 5, 2024

End Date: December 24, 2024

Candidates should ensure timely submission of applications and payment before the deadline.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2024 Vacant posts

The vacant posts for Assistant Commandants have to fill 140 posts. They are as follows:

General Duty (GD): 110 Posts

Tech (Engg/Elect): 30 Posts

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2024 Eligibility