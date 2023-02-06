Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023 for 255 Navik posts

ICG Recruitment 2023: vacancy details

Total vacancies- 255 posts

Navik (General Duty): 225

Navik (Domestic Branch): 30

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023: Educational qualification

Navik (General Duty): The applicant should have passed 10+ 2 with physics and maths from a recognized board from the council of boards for school education.

Navik (Domestic Branch): The candidates should have passed class 10th from a recognized board from the council of boards for school education.

ICG Recruitment 2023: Age limit

The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 22 years.

selection process:

The selection process of candidates is based on an all-India order of merit based on their performance in Stage I, Stage II, Stage III, and Stage IV.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023 application fee:

Candidates have to pay ₹300 as an application fee. SC/ST candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

Hoe to apply for ICG recruitment 2023

Candidates are to fill the online application form with due care as no changes are allowed in the application after submission. The last date of application submission is February 16, 2023.

Check official notification here