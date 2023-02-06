Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023 for 255 Navik posts

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has opened the online link for the application process to fill the 255 vacancies of Navik (General Duty and Domestic Branch) posts from today that is February 6. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies online through the official website at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. The last date to apply is February 16, 2023.
Check more details regarding the Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023 below.
Important Dates
Starting date of online application: February 6, 2023
Last date of online application: February 16, 2023
ICG Recruitment 2023: vacancy details
Total vacancies- 255 posts
Navik (General Duty): 225
Navik (Domestic Branch): 30
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023: Educational qualification
Navik (General Duty): The applicant should have passed 10+ 2 with physics and maths from a recognized board from the council of boards for school education.
Navik (Domestic Branch): The candidates should have passed class 10th from a recognized board from the council of boards for school education.
ICG Recruitment 2023: Age limit
The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 22 years.
selection process:
The selection process of candidates is based on an all-India order of merit based on their performance in Stage I, Stage II, Stage III, and Stage IV.
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2023 application fee:
Candidates have to pay ₹300 as an application fee. SC/ST candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.
Hoe to apply for ICG recruitment 2023
Candidates are to fill the online application form with due care as no changes are allowed in the application after submission. The last date of application submission is February 16, 2023.