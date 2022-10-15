Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2022: 10th pass students will get salary as per the 7th Pay Commission, apply now

Great opportunity for the 10th pass students as they can get salary as per the 7th Pay Commission if a get a job at the Indian Coast Guard. The Coast Guard Organization has invited applications from eligible candidates for filling up several vacancies by Direct Recruitment in Indian Coast Guard for the Vacancy Year 2022.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for the Civilian MT Driver and other posts before 45 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in employment news.

Indian Coast Guard vacancy details

Civilian MT Driver: 2 Posts

Fork Lift Operator: 1 Post

Store Keeper Grade: 1 Post

Carpenter: 1 Post

Sheet Metal Worker: 1 Post

Unskilled Labourer: 1 Post

Engine Driver: 1 Post

MT Fitter/ MT: 1 Post

Age limits for Indian Coast Guard recruitment:

The applicants should not be below 18 years of age and above 30 years.

Indian Coast Guard recruitment educational qualification:

Civilian MT Driver:

Essential: (a) 10th Std. pass. (b) Must possess valid driving license for both heavy and light motor vehicles. (c) Should have at least 02 years’ experience in driving motor vehicles, and (d) Knowledge of motor mechanism (should be able to remove minor defects in vehicles).

Fork Lift Operator:

Essential:- (a) Certificate in the respective trade from ITI or other recognized institutions with not less than one year experience in the trade

OR

3 years experience in the trade for which no training is available in ITI or other recognized institution. (b) Should possess heavy duty vehicle driving license.

Desirable:- (a) 10thStd. pass. (b) Knowledge of English.

Store Keeper Grade:

Essential:- (i) 12th pass from a recognised Board or University. (ii) Two years experience in handling of Stores in any recognised firm or Central or State Government organisation or Public Sector Undertakings.

OR (i) Bachelor Degree with Commerce or Economics or Statistics or Business Studies or Public Administration as a subject from a recognised University or Institute. (ii) One year experience in handling Stores from any firm or Central or State Government Organisation or Public Sector Undertakings.

Carpenter:

Essential:- Should have completed apprenticeship in the trade from Industrial Training Institute or other recognised Institute.

OR Should have 3 years experience in the trade

Desirable:- (i) 10th standard pass. (ii) Elementary knowledge of English.

Sheet Metal Worker:

Essential:- Should have completed apprenticeship in the trade from Industrial Training Institute or other recognised Institution.

Desirable:- 2 years’ experience in the trade.

Unskilled Labourer:

Essential:- (i) Matriculation pass or its equivalent from recognized boards or ITI from recognized institutions. (ii) Three years experience in the trade.

Engine Driver:

Essential:- Certificate of competency as Engine Driver from a recognized Government Institute or equivalent.

Desirable:- Two years service as Sarang on a Vessel of over four hundred Boat Horse Power.

MT Fitter/ MT:

Essential:- (a) Matriculation or equivalent. (b) 02 years’ experience in automobile workshop.

Desirable:- I.T.I. diploma in relevant trade

Indian Coast Guard job salary