Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2026: Application process begins for 350 Specialist Officer Posts
Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2026 is here. Check out the details and apply for Specialist Officer roles before April 28, 2026.
Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2026: Indian Bank has announced a significant recruitment drive for Specialist Officer positions in 2026, offering 350 vacancies across various domains such as Credit, IT, Risk, and HR. This is an excellent opportunity for candidates in Gujarat who are looking for stable careers in a public sector bank. These professional-level roles require specific domain expertise and provide long-term career growth, including nationwide postings and structured promotion opportunities. The application process begins today and will continue till April 28, 2026. Candidates can apply online at indianbank.bank.in.
Important Dates
- Notification Release Date: 08 April 2026
- Online Application Start: 08 April 2026
- Last Date to Apply Online: 28 April 2026
- Last Date for Fee Payment: 28 April 2026
Eligibility Criteria
Application Fee
- For General / OBC / EWS Candidates: Rs 850/-
- For SC / ST / PwBD: Rs 175/-
- Payment Mode: Online
Pay Scale
- Scale-I: ₹48,480 – ₹85,920
- Scale-II: ₹64,820 – ₹93,960
- Scale-III: ₹85,920 – ₹1,05,280
- DA, HRA, Perks & other allowances as per Bank rules
Candidates are advised to check the official notification of Indian Bank before applying.