Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2026: Application process begins for 350 Specialist Officer Posts

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2026: Indian Bank has announced a significant recruitment drive for Specialist Officer positions in 2026, offering 350 vacancies across various domains such as Credit, IT, Risk, and HR. This is an excellent opportunity for candidates in Gujarat who are looking for stable careers in a public sector bank. These professional-level roles require specific domain expertise and provide long-term career growth, including nationwide postings and structured promotion opportunities. The application process begins today and will continue till April 28, 2026. Candidates can apply online at indianbank.bank.in.

Candidates must possess specific educational qualifications, such as an MBA, CA, engineering degree, or other relevant qualifications, along with the necessary experience for the position. The selection process will include an online examination, followed by an interview. The salary structure is competitive and in line with banking standards, offering additional allowances. This recruitment is ideal for candidates seeking high-paying specialist roles within India’s banking sector.

Application Fee

For General / OBC / EWS Candidates: Rs 850/-

For SC / ST / PwBD: Rs 175/-

Payment Mode: Online

Pay Scale

Scale-I: ₹48,480 – ₹85,920

Scale-II: ₹64,820 – ₹93,960

Scale-III: ₹85,920 – ₹1,05,280

DA, HRA, Perks & other allowances as per Bank rules

Candidates are advised to check the official notification of Indian Bank before applying.