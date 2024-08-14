Indian Bank Recruitment 2024: Notification out for 300 Local bank officer posts, check all details

Recruitment
Indian Bank Recruitment

The Indian Bank has released a notification for the recruitment of Local Bank Officer Posts. The recruitment drive is set to fill nearly 300 vacancies under the Local Bank Officer (LBO) scale-1 positions.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Indian Bank at indianbank.in to apply for recruitment on or before September 2.

More Details:

Important Dates:

  • Registration start date: 13 August
  • Registration end date: 02 September

Educational Qualification:

A must have a degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

Age Limit:

  • Minimum age: 20 years
  • Maximum age: 30 years

Selection Process:

  • Shortlisting of applications followed by interview
  • Or a written / Online Test followed by an Interview

Application Fee:

  • Unreserved/OBC: Rs 1000
  • SC/ST/PwBD: Rs 175

How to Apply:

  • Visit the official website of Indian Bank at indianbank.in or click here
  • Click on the highlighted link tab available on the homepage
  • Click on the new login
  • Fill in the application form and upload all the documents
  • Pay the application fee and submit the application form
  • Take a printout of the application form for future reference

For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Indian Bank at indianbank.in.

