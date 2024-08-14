Indian Bank Recruitment 2024: Notification out for 300 Local bank officer posts, check all details

The Indian Bank has released a notification for the recruitment of Local Bank Officer Posts. The recruitment drive is set to fill nearly 300 vacancies under the Local Bank Officer (LBO) scale-1 positions.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Indian Bank at indianbank.in to apply for recruitment on or before September 2.

More Details:

Important Dates:

Registration start date: 13 August

Registration end date: 02 September

Educational Qualification:

A must have a degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

Age Limit:

Minimum age: 20 years

Maximum age: 30 years

Selection Process:

Shortlisting of applications followed by interview

Or a written / Online Test followed by an Interview

Application Fee:

Unreserved/OBC: Rs 1000

SC/ST/PwBD: Rs 175

How to Apply:

Visit the official website of Indian Bank at indianbank.in or click here

Click on the highlighted link tab available on the homepage

Click on the new login

Fill in the application form and upload all the documents

Pay the application fee and submit the application form

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Indian Bank at indianbank.in.