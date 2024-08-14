Indian Bank Recruitment 2024: Notification out for 300 Local bank officer posts, check all details

The Indian Bank has released a notification for the recruitment of Local Bank Officer Posts. The recruitment drive is set to fill nearly 300 vacancies under the Local Bank Officer (LBO) scale-1 positions.
Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Indian Bank at indianbank.in to apply for recruitment on or before September 2.
More Details:
Important Dates:
- Registration start date: 13 August
- Registration end date: 02 September
Educational Qualification:
A must have a degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.
Age Limit:
- Minimum age: 20 years
- Maximum age: 30 years
Selection Process:
- Shortlisting of applications followed by interview
- Or a written / Online Test followed by an Interview
Application Fee:
- Unreserved/OBC: Rs 1000
- SC/ST/PwBD: Rs 175
How to Apply:
- Visit the official website of Indian Bank at indianbank.in or click here
- Click on the highlighted link tab available on the homepage
- Click on the new login
- Fill in the application form and upload all the documents
- Pay the application fee and submit the application form
- Take a printout of the application form for future reference
For more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Indian Bank at indianbank.in.