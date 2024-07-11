Indian Bank Recruitment 2024: Application open for 1,500 Apprentice posts, Here’s direct link

The Indian Bank has announced recruitment for Apprentice position under the Apprentices Act, 1961. The recruitment drive is set to fill a total of 1,500 Apprentice vacancies.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment on the official website of the Indian Bank at indianbank.in before 31st July.
More Details:
Important Dates:
- Registration start date: July 10
- Registration end date: July 31
Educational Qualification:
Candidates should have a graduation degree in any disciple from a recognized university or any equivalent qualification recognized by the Central Government.
Age Limit:
Candidate should be aged between 20 and 28 years.
Selection Process:
- Written Examination
- Document Verification
- Medical Examination
Application Fee:
- General: Rs 500
- SC/ST/PWD: Exempted from paying any application fee
How to Apply:
- Visit the official website of the Indian Bank at indianbank.in.
- On the homepage, locate the Career section and click on it
- A new page will appear on the screen
- Click on the link that reads “Engagement of Apprenticeship for FY 2024-25
- Click on the New Registration link
- Register yourself and fill in the application and submit it
- Take the printout of the application for future reference.
Fore more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Indian Bank or click here.