Indian Bank Recruitment 2024: Application open for 1,500 Apprentice posts, Here’s direct link

The Indian Bank has announced recruitment for Apprentice position under the Apprentices Act, 1961. The recruitment drive is set to fill a total of 1,500 Apprentice vacancies.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment on the official website of the Indian Bank at indianbank.in before 31st July.

More Details:

Important Dates:

Registration start date: July 10

Registration end date: July 31

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have a graduation degree in any disciple from a recognized university or any equivalent qualification recognized by the Central Government.

Age Limit:

Candidate should be aged between 20 and 28 years.

Selection Process:

Written Examination

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Application Fee:

General: Rs 500

SC/ST/PWD: Exempted from paying any application fee

How to Apply:

Visit the official website of the Indian Bank at indianbank.in.

On the homepage, locate the Career section and click on it

A new page will appear on the screen

Click on the link that reads “Engagement of Apprenticeship for FY 2024-25

Click on the New Registration link

Register yourself and fill in the application and submit it

Take the printout of the application for future reference.

Fore more details, interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Indian Bank or click here.