Indian Bank Recruitment 2023 for 203 Specialist Officer posts

Indian Bank has invited online applications for recruitment to fill up 203 Specialist Officer posts. The online application process has already started from February 16. The deadline for the submission of the application form is February 28. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at indianbank.in. A candidate can apply for only one post and not more than one application should be submitted by any candidate. In case of multiple Applications, only the latest valid (completed) application will be retained and the application fee/ intimation charges paid for the other multiple registration(s) will stand forfeited.

For more details regarding eligibility, application fee and other details, check the article below:

Indian Bank Recruitment 2023 vacancy details

Indian Bank is conducted this recruitment drive in order to fill 203 vacancies of Specialist Officer posts.

Eligibility Criteria for Indian Bank Recruitment 2023

The date for the fulfillment of eligibility for Age, Educational/Professional/ Qualification and Work Experience is 01/01/2023.

The detailed educational qualification, age limit for the posts are given in the official notification.

selection process

The selection process will be based on the Shortlisting of applications followed by an interview or a Written / Online Test followed by an Interview.

Indian Bank Recruitment 2023 application fee

All other applicants should pay a fee of Rs 850, while applicants from the SC/ST/PWBD categories must pay a fee of Rs 175 each.

How to apply for Indian Bank SO recruitment 2023

Go to the official website www.indianbank.in.

Click on the Career tab on the homepage.

Click on “Click here for Registration under RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST OFFICERS 2023” link.

Register and fill out the application form as per instruction.

Pay the application fee and submit the application form

Take a printout of the submitted application form for future reference

