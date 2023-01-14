Indian Army SSC Technical Recruitment 2023: Vacancy for 191 posts, Apply online
Candidates willing to apply for Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2023 can apply online at the official website before February 9, 2023.
Indian Army has release on official notification seeking eligible candidates for Short Service Commission (SSC) Technical posts. A total of 191 vacant posts are available. The posts are available for unmarried male and female graduates, as well as for widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel. Candidates willing to apply may check their eligibility and apply. They can apply online at the official Indian army website. Applications submitted via any other mode will not be accepted. The last date for the submission of online applications is February 9, 2023. or further details, check below:
Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2023 Vacant posts
- SSC-Tech (Men): 175 posts
- SSC-Tech (Women): 14 posts
- For widows: 2 posts
Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2023 Important dates
- Starting date for submission of applications: January 11, 2023
- Closing date for submission of online applications: February 9, 2023
Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2023 Eligibility
- Candidates holding a degree in Engineering or in the final year of engineering are eligible to apply.
- Candidates in their final year should be able to submit their proof of passing by October 1, 2023.
- For further details, interested candidates are to check the official notification
How to Apply?
- Interested and eligible candidates to visit the official Indian Army (Join Indian Army) website
- Click on Officer Entry Apply or Login
- Fill in the online registration form
- Upon registration, Click on ‘Apply Online’
- Next click on ‘Apply’ next to SSC Technical course
- The application form will pop-up
- Fill up the application form with all necessary details
- Ensure that all the details are rightly entered
- Click on submit
Important links
- To visit the official Join Indian Army link, Click here
- To view the official notification, Click here
- To apply online, Click here