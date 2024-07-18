Indian Army SSC Recruitment 2024: Application invited for 379 vacancies  

Indian Army has started the registration process for Short Service Commission (SSC) course for a total of 379 vacancies in the organisation. Eligible candidates can apply for the SSC recruitment course online through the official website of Indian Army at joinindianarmy.nic.in starting from July 16 till August 14, 2024.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 379 vacancies in the organisation.

More details about eligibility conditions, selection process and others are given below.

Vacancy Details

SSC(Tech)-64 Men: 350 vacancies

SSC(Tech)-64 Women: 29 vacancies

Eligibility Criteria

The applicant who wishes to enter the Indian Army through SSC should have the following eligibility.

The candidate should have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course. The final year students can also apply but they have to submit the certification of the passing the Engineering Degree Examination along with mark sheets of all semesters/years by 01 APR 2025 and produce the Engineering Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at Pre-Commissioning Training Academy (PCTA).

Age Limit

The age limit of the candidate has been set between 20 to 27 years as on April 1, 2025. That means applicants born between 02 Apr 1998 and 01 Apr 2005 can also apply.

Widows of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who Died in Harness can check the educational qualification and age limit in the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on the organisation’s cut-off. After the applications are shortlisted, the centre allotment will be emailed to the candidate. After the Selection Centre is allotted, candidates will have to select their SSB dates, which are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Candidates will be put through a two-stage selection process. Those who clear Stage 1 will go to Stage 2. The merit list will be prepared for the engineering stream/subject based on the marks obtained by the candidate at the SSB interview. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of the Indian Army.