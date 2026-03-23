Indian Army Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for Nursing Assistant & Sepoy Pharma Posts, details inside
Your chance to join the Indian Army Recruitment 2026 is here. Apply online for vital roles from February 13 to April 1, 2026.
Indian Army Recruitment 2026: The Indian Army has issued the recruitment notification for 2026 for the positions of Nursing Assistant and Sepoy Pharma. The online application window will be open from February 13, 2026, to April 1, 2026, on joinindianarmy.nic.in.
Important Dates
Start Date to Apply: 13 February 2026
Last Date to Apply: 01 April 2026
Online Exam Date: 01 June 2026
Eligibily Criteria
Soldier Technical (NA/NA Vet): Candidates must have completed 10+2/Intermediate in Science, with subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English, achieving a minimum of 50% overall and at least 40% in each subject. Alternatively, candidates may complete 10+2/Intermediate in Science, with subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, and English, also achieving a minimum of 50% overall and at least 40% in each subject.
Sepoy Pharma: Candidates must have completed 10+2 or an equivalent examination and must have qualified in D.Pharma with a minimum of 55% overall. Additionally, they must be registered with the State Pharmacy Council or the Pharmacy Council of India. Individuals who have completed B.Pharma with a minimum of 50% marks and are registered with the State Pharmacy Council or the Pharmacy Council of India are also eligible.
Age Limit
• Minimum Age: 17.5 Years
• Maximum Age: 25 Years
• Age Relaxation: As per Govt norms
Application Fees
All Candidates: Rs 250/-
Selection Process
• Online Common Entrance Examination
• Physical Fitness Test
• Physical Measurement Test
• Medical Examination
• Adaptability Test
Apply for the Indian Army Recruitment 2026 vacant posts here.