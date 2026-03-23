Indian Army Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for Nursing Assistant & Sepoy Pharma Posts, details inside

Indian Army Recruitment 2026: The Indian Army has issued the recruitment notification for 2026 for the positions of Nursing Assistant and Sepoy Pharma. The online application window will be open from February 13, 2026, to April 1, 2026, on joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Start Date to Apply: 13 February 2026

Last Date to Apply: 01 April 2026

Online Exam Date: 01 June 2026

Soldier Technical (NA/NA Vet): Candidates must have completed 10+2/Intermediate in Science, with subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English, achieving a minimum of 50% overall and at least 40% in each subject. Alternatively, candidates may complete 10+2/Intermediate in Science, with subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, and English, also achieving a minimum of 50% overall and at least 40% in each subject.

Soldier Technical (NA/NA Vet): Candidates must have completed 10+2/Intermediate in Science, with subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English, achieving a minimum of 50% overall and at least 40% in each subject. Alternatively, candidates may complete 10+2/Intermediate in Science, with subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, and English, also achieving a minimum of 50% overall and at least 40% in each subject.

Sepoy Pharma: Candidates must have completed 10+2 or an equivalent examination and must have qualified in D.Pharma with a minimum of 55% overall. Additionally, they must be registered with the State Pharmacy Council or the Pharmacy Council of India. Individuals who have completed B.Pharma with a minimum of 50% marks and are registered with the State Pharmacy Council or the Pharmacy Council of India are also eligible.



Age Limit

• Minimum Age: 17.5 Years

• Maximum Age: 25 Years

• Age Relaxation: As per Govt norms

Application Fees

All Candidates: Rs 250/-

Selection Process

• Online Common Entrance Examination

• Physical Fitness Test

• Physical Measurement Test

• Medical Examination

• Adaptability Test

Apply for the Indian Army Recruitment 2026 vacant posts here.