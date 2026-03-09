Indian Army Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for Havildar Posts, Salary Up to Rs 81,100
Get all the details on Indian Army Recruitment 2026 for Havildar (Education) roles. Application opens February 2026.
Indian Army Recruitment 2026: The Indian Army has officially announced the recruitment notification for Havildar (Education) positions in 2026, specifically in the IT/Cyber, Information Operation, and Linguist categories. This is a fantastic opportunity for young graduates to join the Indian Army as Havildars in the Army Education Corps. The basic salary starts at ₹25,500 per month (Pay Level 4) and can increase up to ₹81,100 with increments.
Online registration is open from February 13, 2026, to April 1, 2026, through the Join Indian Army portal. Only unmarried male Indian citizens who hold a graduation degree with a minimum of 50% marks in relevant subjects are eligible to apply. For detailed information on eligibility, exam patterns, selection processes, and application procedures, please read the full article.
Important Dates
- Application Start Date: 13 February 2026
- Application Last Date: 01 April 2026
- Online Exam Date: To be announced on joinindianarmy.nic.in
Educational Qualification
To qualify, applicants must have either a degree or a postgraduate degree from a recognized university, with a minimum of 50% marks in the relevant subjects for each trade. Additionally, the subject specified in brackets must either be the Honours subject or have been studied throughout all three years of the undergraduate program.
Age Limit
- Age: 20 to 25 years as on 01 July 2027
- Date of Birth: Candidates born between 01 July 2002 and 01 July 2007 (both dates inclusive) are eligible
How to apply for the Indian Army Recruitment 2026?
- Visit the official website of the Indian Army.
- Click on “JCO/OR Enrollment” and register your profile.
- Check your eligibility for Havildar (Education) category.
- Fill in all personal details and educational qualifications carefully.
- Upload your photo and pay the application fees.
- Review your application form carefully and submit it.
- Take a printout of the application form for future reference.